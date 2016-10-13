Smith, Lawler join Durant Hall of Fame on Friday

A pair of the best football players to wear the red hat will join the Durant Athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies prior to Friday night’s Durant home game with McAlester at Paul Laird Field.

Paul Smith and Billy Lawler are the newest two inductees after putting together fabulous careers, each of which included state championship game appearances.

Smith was the catalyst for the Lions during a resurgent run under head coach Cotton Wade in which they notched 12 victories, the most in a season in school history up to that point.

The standout running back was the glue that made the Durant offense go as they scored 35 points or more five times during the regular season. For the season he toted the ball 225 times for 1,572 yards on the ground, which was the single-season school record for two decades. His 6.8 yards per carry is still the highest mark ever for a player with that many carries.

Smith also posted 23 touchdowns to lead the entire state of Oklahoma in scoring.

He wasn’t just a football star however, lettering in four sports including basketball, baseball and track his senior year. In addition to the state finalist football squad, Smith was also on the DHS basketball team which reached the state tournament that year and was also a starter on the Lions’ state tournament baseball team as a junior. He was also the Fellowship of Christian Athletes president.

To conclude his high school career he was named All-District as well as to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Team.

After graduating in 1979, Smith went on to NEO Junior College where he was a safety on the school’s 1980 national championship squad.

Over the last 30 years he has spent time as a head football coach and a highly-successful defensive coordinator at Norman, Wilburton and Ardmore. He is currently the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.

Lawler put up some of the greatest tackling totals ever by a Lion during a sensational career as a linebacking standout for the Lions.

During the Lions’ 1983 run to the Class 3A State Championship, Lawler was virtually unstoppable in totaling a school-record 200 tackles during the 15-game campaign, which proved to be the greatest statistical defensive season in school history to date.

Durant allowed a grand total of 65 points that season while posting six shutouts and not yielding more than 13 points in any contest.

Lawler racked up the honors after that season including All-District, District Defensive MVP, Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State and Daily Oklahoman All-State. He was also named the Texomaland Defensive Player of the Year by the Denison Herald and picked to play for the Oklahoma squad in the prestigious Oil Bowl Game.

Prior to his spectacular 1983 campaign, Lawler established the school record for tackles the year before, posting 139 in 1982.

He was a three-year letterman in both football and baseball, where he also garnered Honorable Mention All-State honors as a senior.

After graduating from DHS in 1984, Lawler went on to Southeastern, where he was a member of the Savage football squad for two years before finishing his college career and graduating from the University of North Texas.

