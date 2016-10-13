Savage Storm has monster challenge at GAC leading Harding

And then there was one.

Harding University’s Bisons (yes, with an ‘s’ on the end) are the only undefeated football team in the Great American Conference.

The Bisons traveled to Henderson State last Saturday and pulled off an upset 35-3 shellacking of the previously unbeaten and No. 5 Reddies. It was Henderson’s worst loss in GAC competition and the first time HSU has failed to reach the end zone.

Harding jumped from No. 16 in the AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) poll to No. 8, the highest ranking for the Bisons since joining the NCAA Division II in 1997.

Coach Bo Atterberry’s Savage Storm gridders swarmed Northwestern 55-34 last Saturday at Paul Laird Field and as a reward will visit Searcy, Arkansas, Saturday for a go at the high-flying Bisons.

THE LATEST GAC standings have Harding alone at 6-0 with Henderson State and Southern Arkansas tied for second at 5-1.

Southeastern is fourth at 4-2 with Arkansas Tech and Ouachita Baptist knotted at 3-3. Arkansas-Monticello, Northwestern, Oklahoma Baptist and Southwestern are bunched up at 2-4 with East Central and Southern Nazarene standing at 1-5.

THIS WEEK’S schedule has Southern Arkansas at Ouachita Baptist for a noon kickoff.

Three games will start at 2 p.m. with Arkansas-Monticello at Henderson State, Northwestern at Oklahoma Baptist and Southwestern at Southern Nazarene.

The late show features Southeastern at Harding and East Central at Arkansas Tech for 6 p.m. kickoffs.

LAST WEEK’S results: Southeastern defeated Northwestern 55-34, Southwestern knocked off East Central 41-7, Southern Nazarene topped Arkansas-Monticello 31-17, Arkansas Tech beat Ouachita Baptist 49-17, Southern Arkansas clubbed Oklahoma Baptist 52-7 and Harding upset Henderson State 35-3.

FANS WILL GET their money’s worth Saturday night in Searcy.

All three of the GAC’s Players of the Week will be on display with Southeastern’s Devlon Wortham taking offensive honors and Joel Carlos named the Special Teams representative.

Harding defensive back Scott Middleton was the third Player of the Week.

Wortham ran his way to a pair of Southeastern records in the win over Northwestern.

The 5-9, 205-pound senior from Wolfe City, Texas, turned in a career performance that upped his rushing total to 3,066 yards and moved him past Ernest Hunter’s career mark of 2,907.

Wortham also scored six rushing touchdowns to eclipse the mark of five set back in 1922 by Harlan Fanning against Oklahoma City and also claimed the single-game scoring mark of 36 points.

He also set single-game GAC records for rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns and points scored, while surpassing the career rushing TD mark of 36 as he logged the 39th rushing TD of his career.

Joel Carlos, 5-9, 165, sophomore from Carrollton, Texas, Hebron High School, earned his second-consecutive Special Teams honor by hitting five of five PATs and two of two field goals with a season-long of 42 yards.

He also tried a pair of passes for 2-point conversions and connected on one.

In his spare time, Carlos averaged 38 yards on four punts, dropping two inside the 20.

BY THE NUMBERS, Southeastern has the edge in passing and total offense and Harding leads in scoring and rushing.

The Storm average 38.5 points per game and the Bisons are scoring 42 per game.

Harding has rushed for 2,059 yards to average 343.2 yards per game and 5.8 per carry.

Southeastern has totaled 1,427 yards on the ground for 237.8 yards per game and 5.3 per carry.

A whopper spread in passing shows the Storm with 1,273 yards for 212.17 ypg and 11.79 per completion.

Harding has passed for 337 total yards, 56.2 per game and 22.5 per catch.

Southeastern has 2,700 yards of total offense for 450 ypg and 6.3 yards per play.

Harding has 2,396 total yards, 399.3 per game and 6.2 per play,

INDIVIDUALLY, Southeastern’s Wortham leads the Storm and the GAC with 125.5 yards per game on 99 carries for 753 yards, 11 touchdowns, 7.6 per carry and a long of 58. He leads the GAC in ypg and scoring with 11 points per game.

SE’s Ronnie Green averages 102.5 yards per game on 109 carries for 615 yards, six TDs, 7.6 per carry and a long of 46.

Harding quarterback Park Parish (5-10, 185, senior from Clinton, Arkansas) averages 75.8 rushing yards per game on 74 carries for 455 yards, 10 TDs, 6.1 yards per carry with a long gain of 75.

Michael Latu (5-10, 235, senior from San Mateo, California, averages 68.2 yards per game on 80 carries for 409 yards, five touchdowns, 5.1 yards per carry and a long of 62.

Storm quarterback C-B Cantwell averages 212.17 yards per game through the air on 108 of 160 for 1,273 yards, 10 touchdowns, four picks, a 67.5 completion percentage and a long gain of 74 yards.

Parish leads the Bisons with 51 aerial yards per game on 12 of 27 for 306 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, a 44.4 completion percentage and a long of 69.

Kaymon Farmer leads Southeastern receivers despite missing one game and being slowed by a nagging toe injury.

Farmer averages 75.8 yards per game on 22 catches for 379 yards, four touchdowns, 17.23 yards per catch and a long gain of 74.

Bryce Steele averages 40.17 yards per game on 22 receptions for 241 yards, four TDs, 10.95 yards per catch and a long of 27.

Andrew Dather (6-1, 190, junior from Conway, Arkansas) tops Bisons receivers with 32.5 yards per game on seven catches for 195 yards, one touchdown, 27.9 yards per catch and a long of 69.

GAME TIME is 6 p.m. Saturday for Southeastern and Harding when the Storm will have a shot at upsetting the lone undefeated team in the GAC.

Fans will be able to follow the action on the Southeastern Sports Network, Mix 96 at 96.1 F.M.

Southeastern will host Arkansas Tech at 2 p.m. on October 22 in the next to last home game of the year.

Harold Harmon is the retired Sports Editor at the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern and currently writes for the university Communications Department.