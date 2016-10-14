SE basketball alumni games set for Saturday

Southeastern will host its 3rd Annual Basketball Alumni Games for women and men on Saturday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena with plenty of former standouts expected to attend.

The women’s game is scheduled for 11 a.m. with the men to follow.

Any former Southeastern player that hasn’t already signed up is invited to just attend or even participate. A reception for each team will follow their respective game.

“This is our third alumni game and many of our former players really look forward to this each year,” Southeastern women’s head coach Darin Grover said. “We would love for all basketball alumni to come for the day to play or to see some former teammates. It should be a great day.”

For more information on the event contact Grover at dgrover@se.edu or men’s coach Kelly Green at kgreen@se.edu.