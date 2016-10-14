The Two-Minute Warning

McAlester at Durant

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Stadium: Paul Laird Field (4,500)

Records: McAlester 4-2 (3-0 in district), Durant 3-3 (2-1 in district)

Broadcast: 106.3 FM KLBC

Series History: 71st meeting in a series that dates all the way back to a 6-6 tie in 1915. McAlester holds a 47-21-2 series advantage, including seven wins in a row and nine of the past 10. Durant’s last victory was a Max White-led 24-7 triumph in the 2008 season opener. The Lions’ last win at home came in 2005 when they defeated the Buffs 20-14 in overtime. Demetrius Brown rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns but the Lions won it on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Reynolds to Barrett Shirey in the extra period.

Last Meeting: McAlester scored less than two minutes into the game, racing to a 40-0 lead for an eventual 40-7 victory. The Buffs rumbled to 353 yards on just 33 rushing attempts and totaled 463 yards in the contest. Current Buff backfield mates Deon Smith and Mike Redway combined for 231 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns. The Lions only managed a John Woods 17-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes to avoid the shutout.

Last Week: Durant special teams accounted for three touchdowns and the Lions were able to cruise past Glenpool, 34-7, on Homecoming. East Central yielded 237 yards rushing and committed five turnovers in a 26-7 loss to Tulsa Edison. The Cardinal offense also only managed 138 total yards.

Key Players: Durant – RB Tre Harper, LB Landon Tubbs, S Jaston Daniels, LB Kolby Blake; McAlester – QB Braden Parker, WR Brayden Klusak, RB Deon Smith, DE Graham Eaton

Notes: Durant comes in riding a two-game win streak and needs a victory over the league-leading Buffaloes to keep its district championship hopes alive. The ground attack has been the fuel for the Lions in the past two weeks, including a whopping 267-yard performance by Harper a week ago. His 873 yards for the season is the second highest mark in Class 5A through six weeks of the season. McAlester QB Braden Parker set a school record two weeks ago with eight touchdown passes in a double overtime win over Shawnee. Durant has not won three games in a row since 2007.