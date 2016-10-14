Lions look to slow district-leading Buffaloes tonight

Slowing down the McAlester offense over the past seven years has been easier said than done for the Durant Lions. During that time span the Buffaloes have averaged more than 42 points in each outing, scoring less than 35 points just once.

That’s the assignment once again at hand tonight when the Buffaloes come rolling in after getting their offense in high gear over the past three weeks to take the District 5A-3 lead.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 with Hall of Fame ceremonies scheduled for approximately 20 minutes before.

McAlester got off to a slow start in its opening three contests but the Buffalo offense has looked to be hitting its strive as of late, averaging 47 points per game over that stretch.

“They (McAlester) have so many quality skill guys to get the ball to,” head coach Randy Matthews said. “They have a very balanced attack and obviously it starts with stopping the offensive charge up front. Our defensive line has to do a good job of filling those gaps up front and the red hats have to fly to the football and show up every play. The good thing is that our defense has been getting better and better every week.”

Leading that defensive unit with 59 tackles is Jaston Daniels while Bryan Usry has contributed 55, Landon Tubbs 52 and Kolby Blake 50.

The Buffaloes present a major challenge because of their ability to run and pass almost equally as well.

Running backs Deon Smith and Mike Redway have combined for 884 yards and five touchdowns to spearhead the ground attack.

Quarterback Braden Parker is a capable passer as well with nearly 1,300 yards and 19 touchdowns already. He threw for a McAlester school record eight scoring passes against Shawnee just two weeks ago. Then they also have a pair of gifted receivers in Brayden Klusak and Sean Bryant.

“They do a great of preparing their kids,” Matthews said. “You have to be ready to stop the things they do because they pretty much stay with the same game plan every week. It’s a matter of staying disciplined and executing defensively. We have to make sure we pay attention to the routes they like to run and break on the football.

“Once you stop the run they are going to spread it around and throw the ball. They can throw the underneath stuff and they can throw it downfield as well so you have to be ready. We have big expectations of being able to shut down their ground game because if we don’t it’s going to be a long night.”

Taking a page out of Broken Bow’s script may be the best way to hold the Buffalo offense at bay. In their non-district title back in Week 3 the Savages played keep-away with the football, holding the ball for more than 30 minutes but still finished on the short end of a 13-12 decision.

The Lions have the ability to control the ball and eat the clock with a ground attack that has looked very good much of the past two weeks. Senior Tre Harper has rushed 144 times for 873 yards (the second highest total of any rusher in Class 5A statewide), averaging 6.1 yards per carry with six touchdowns.

McAlester is yielding almost 30 points an outing.

“We have to make sure our offensive line stays together and picks up their assignments,” Matthews commented. “They are going to bring a lot of guys off the edge and you have to be aware and pick up those rushers. We need our backs to block extremely well also.”

Taking care of the ball and taking advantage of all scoring opportunities will be vital to the Lions’ success tonight in the quest to knock of the Buffaloes.

McAlester is currently a game ahead of everyone in the district race at 3-0.

“They have been the team that has been the top of our district at the start of each of the past two years and is still there,” Matthews added. “When you start looking at your goals for a team, you have to point to and figure out how to beat the McAlester Buffaloes. Skiatook figured out how to get it done last year but very few others have in our district.

“I know our team has been thinking about the Buffaloes all year long so the focus and getting prepared isn’t a problem this week. We just have to make sure and take advantage of the opportunity we have this week at Paul Laird Field.”

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 22 Matthew Knox

WR 86 Brody Morgan

or 2 Brandon Davis

LT 75 Tyler Olive

LG 56 Braden Rudolf

C 64 Cameron Steadman

RG 53 Jacob Gooch

RT 71 Bruen Wood

WR 9 Jeremy Seward

QB 5 Cade Buchanan

FB 7 Dakota Finley

RB 21 Tre Harper

Defense

DE 60 Jared Iscimenler

DT 70 Trever Wann

DE 51 Parker Morgan

OLB 8 Kolby Blake

ILB 45 Landon Tubbs

ILB 42 Brandon Fox

OLB 25 Bryan Usry

CB 22 Matthew Knox

CB 2 Brandon Davis

SS 7 Dakota Finley

FS 13 Jaston Daniels

Durant’s defensive secondary, including Dakota Finley (7) and Brandon Davis (2) pictured here during a recent contest will face a big challenge tonight against a high-powered McAlester offensive attack that averages nearly 200 yards per game through the air. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DurantDefense.jpeg Durant’s defensive secondary, including Dakota Finley (7) and Brandon Davis (2) pictured here during a recent contest will face a big challenge tonight against a high-powered McAlester offensive attack that averages nearly 200 yards per game through the air. Linebacker Bryan Usry notches one of his 55 tackles for the season on this sack against Glenpool. Usry and the Durant defense will look to slow down a McAlester offensive unit which is averaging 47 points per game in district play. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_BryanUsrySack.jpeg Linebacker Bryan Usry notches one of his 55 tackles for the season on this sack against Glenpool. Usry and the Durant defense will look to slow down a McAlester offensive unit which is averaging 47 points per game in district play.