Caddo aims for first district win on Homecoming

Caddo will be looking to shake off a tough district-opening loss when Macomb comes to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff, tonight at Bruin Field.

Homecoming ceremonies will begin at 6 p.m. tonight with a special halftime presentation planned. Caddo has invited all of the school’s past homecoming queens to make an appearance.

On the field, the visiting Hornets, coached by David Perkins in his fifth season, suffered through three straight winless seasons from 2012-2014 before picking up a pair of victories in 2015. But things have not gone well this year with Macomb limping into Bryan County with a 1-5 record.

After defeating Bowlegs, 42-20, in week one the Hornets have lost five straight with just one close game to Bray-Doyle, 46-36. Last week’s 42-6 district setback to Allen followed a 64-0 road thumping at the hands of Alex. The Hornets have also been beaten by Sasakwa, 48-14, and Paoli, 50-0.

To make matters worse this week, Deondre Bruce, 6-0, 170, an accomplished baseball player and the team’s quarterback opted to skip the remainder of season. Macomb is expected to dress just 10 players for tonight’s game.

“The coach said they are still going to come over and compete,” said Caddo head coach Jeremy Proctor. “That’s what you always expect from good coaches. You tell the kids it’s still football and you still have to go out and execute. Hopefully some of our second and third string guys can get in and show us what they can do.”

With one district loss, each game and every point is important to Caddo’s chances of qualifying and even hosting a first round playoff game.

“We lost two district points (versus Maud),” Proctor added. “You can get a maximum of 15. So, we need to maximize our district points these next two weeks.”

Macomb, and Strother, next week, appear to be breathers for the Bruins who will close out the regular season with a couple of tough games against Maysville and Allen.

Bruin Bits:

Stat check: Daniel Hawkins added 156 rushing yards on 13 carries in the Maud game running his season total to 864 yards. The Bruin senior has run for 864 yards this season. Quarterback Colton Ledford ran for 48 yards last week. But, Maud limited the senior signal caller to three pass completions for 91 yards., However, one of those connections was a 40-yard scoring toss to Steven Crawford who also had a big night on the defensive side of ball. Crawford recorded nine solo tackles with teammate Daniel Stone not far behind with seven solo stops.

Former Bruin update: Ty Miller, a key cog in the Bruins 2012 Class B state title run has caught ten passes for 107 yards while playing for Southeastern. The 5’11, 180, senior wide receiver caught a four-yard touchdown pass in the SOSU win over Southern Nazarene.

Another, member of the state title team, linebacker Dillon Proctor, had his college grid career unexpectedly cut short. Proctor, playing alongside Miller at Southeastern, has been sidelined after an unknown condition, osteochondral effect, in his right knee, surfaced during his second game in a Savage Storm uniform, September 17 versus Oklahoma Baptist.

After recovering a Bison fumble, Proctor started experiencing pain in his right knee. A subsequent medical examination revealed damage to the articular cartilage and the underlying bone of his right knee. The knee was repaired during a recent surgery and the prognosis is good.

Jim Reagan is Sports Director at KLBC/KSEO Radio in Durant

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 33 Garrett McMichael

OL 55 Zach Glover

C 60 Michael Usrey

OL 71 Matthew Jenkins

TE 14 Zayne Pierce

QB 12 Colton Ledford

FB 22 Daniel Stone

RB 10 Daniel Hawkins

Defense

DE 14 Zayne Pierce

DL 71 Matthew Jenkins

NG 60 Michael Usrey

DE 17 Drew Schoolcraft

LB 22 Daniel Stone

LB 20 Clayton Holbrook

CB 10 Daniel Hawkins

CB 33 Garrett McMichael

