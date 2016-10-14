Lady Lions advance to state semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY – Winning a game at the state tournament is not entirely new for the Durant Lady Lion softball team, accomplishing that feat twice. Winning a game with the magnitude of Thursday afternoon’s Class 5A state tournament contest is a completely different story.

In what some city area pundits labeled an upset of massive proportions, the Lady Lions just did what they have been doing all season, dispatching highly-touted Carl Albert, 4-1, at Hall of Fame Stadium to move on to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

Durant previously won tournament contests in 1999 and 2003 but finished 1-2 both times in what was then a double elimination format, never qualifying for the game to reach the finals.

The Lady Lions, who improved to 35-5, will meet another perennial power and defending state champ Collinsville today at noon for a berth in the championship game.

Facing arguably the top hitting squad in 5A, senior pitcher Sydney Hampton was sensational, allowing just four hits (two of which came on bunts) while continuing forcing Lady Titans pop ups. Carl Albert came into the game averaging more than 11 runs a contest and had been held to one run only once all year, but had little answer.

The Lady Titans hit 15 fly balls but could not get any to fall in against a speedy Durant outfield of Nicole Jackson, Tristyn Hamilton and Hannah Hime that ran down everything in the air.

“This is a big deal for us and the community to get this win,” head coach Aaron Mullens said. “I am just so proud of the way the girls played and competed against one of the powerhouse programs in Class 5A. I never expected this to be a 4-1 game. I honestly thought it would be a slugfest because they (Carl Albert) can flat out hit. They made some loud outs today. I’m just glad the air was kind of heavy after the cold front came through or some of those balls they hit would have probably been gone.

“We just kept fighting and made plays. We have speed in the outfield and our plan coming in was to play back and not let them hit it over our heads. I was a little disappointed we didn’t score more than we did because I was hoping we could give Sydney a little more breathing room. (Haley) Morgan’s home run for us was about as clutch as you get.”

The Lady Lions picked up all the runs they would need with a strong second inning that was ignited by the middle of the batting order. Breanna Simmons and Shayla Harper each smacked singles up the middle and Hime drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out.

Carl Albert senior hurler Ariel Denney appeared as if she might get out of the jam, but an illegal pitch call plated one run and sophomore Haley Morgan did the rest of the damage with a three-run homer with two outs that just cleared the centerfield fence.

That gave Durant a 4-0 advantage and Hampton cruised most of the way from there.

The Lady Titans couldn’t do anything with a pair of two-out walks in the second and another free pass in the third. Lyric Carbral opened the fourth with a ground single up the middle but they were unable to do anything with it.

Carl Albert’s biggest threat came in the fifth, loading the bases with one out on a slicing single to left by Denney and back-to-back bunt hits from Jolie Fish and Casey Wojcak.

Hampton never seemed to flinch, forcing leading hitter and OU commit Audrie LaValley to fly out to right for a sacrifice RBI ahead of another inning-ending fly to center that Hamilton ran down for the final out. Carl Albert managed only a single base runner on a seventh inning walk the rest of the way as the senior pitcher improved her season record to 33-3.

“I could really tell they (Carl Albert) started pressing in about the fourth inning,” Mullens commented. “They hadn’t been held down offensively like that all season long. I just can’t say enough about what Sydney did. She kept them off-balance and just continued to frustrate them.

“She was incredible there in the fifth. I was even a little nervous when they got the bases loaded with one out and what I think may be the best hitter in the state of Oklahoma (LaValley) at the plate. Sydney just stayed calm, got her to pop out and only allowed one run out of it.”

The Lady Lions finished with seven hits offensively as Simmons posted two of those while Harper, Morgan, Hampton, Destinee Lewis and Rachel Lamb added one apiece.

Next up for Durant is a Collinsville squad they are familiar with and which won the title a year ago, 2-1 over Pryor. They met in the regional finals three years ago when both teams were dotted with freshman starters and the Lady Cardinals won to advance to state. Now both have several key senior contributors.

“They’ve been a really good rival for us the last six or seven years I have been the coach,” Mullens added. “They are loaded with seniors and can hit it well. They also have a lefty that can really spin it.

“We’re looking forward to playing them again.”

The difference this time is there will be much more on the line than even a trip to state.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Senior pitcher Sydney Hampton delivers an offering during Thursday’s Class 5A state tournament contest in Oklahoma City. Hampton was spectacular in a complete game four-hitter as the Lady Lions toppled 5A juggernaut Carl Albert, 4-1. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_HamptonWind.jpg Senior pitcher Sydney Hampton delivers an offering during Thursday’s Class 5A state tournament contest in Oklahoma City. Hampton was spectacular in a complete game four-hitter as the Lady Lions toppled 5A juggernaut Carl Albert, 4-1. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Senior outfielder Nicole Jackson reaches for a big catch during Thursday’s state tournament victory. The Lady Lion outfield of Jackson, Tristyn Hamilton and Hannah Hime made several critical catches to help Durant to a 4-1 win and on to the semifinals. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_JacksonCatch.jpeg Senior outfielder Nicole Jackson reaches for a big catch during Thursday’s state tournament victory. The Lady Lion outfield of Jackson, Tristyn Hamilton and Hannah Hime made several critical catches to help Durant to a 4-1 win and on to the semifinals. Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography Haley Morgan is congratulated at home plate by a mob of teammates following a huge three-run homer on Thursday afternoon. Morgan’s three-run blast proved to be the deciding runs in a 4-1 victory over Carl Albert in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_MorganCelebration.jpeg Haley Morgan is congratulated at home plate by a mob of teammates following a huge three-run homer on Thursday afternoon. Morgan’s three-run blast proved to be the deciding runs in a 4-1 victory over Carl Albert in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament. Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography

Durant stuns high-touted Carl Albert, 4-1