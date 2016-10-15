Southeastern to test #8 Harding in GAC showdown

A year ago Southeastern and Harding played an epic 63-60 four-overtime thriller at Paul Laird Field in a game that will go down in lore for years to come.

The two square off again at 6 p.m. this evening, this time at First Security Stadium in Searcy, Arkansas, where even with the two highest scoring offenses in the Great American Conference ready to duel it’s highly unlikely another 60-point shootout will take place.

Both teams have shown stingy defenses, especially when it comes to taking away the football. Harding is number one in the nation in turnover ratio at +13. Southeastern is second at +12. The two also rank very high nationally in red zone defense.

Something has to give.

“Obviously winning the turnover battle is going to be huge in this one,” Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry said. “They forced six turnovers last week against Henderson, four of which resulted in touchdowns. That’s not a recipe for success.

“We forced them to turn it over some last year but just couldn’t finish in the four overtimes. Hopefully we can continue that with guys giving great effort for four quarters.”

Harding enters the contest coming off one of its biggest wins in recent history after smashing previously fifth-rated Henderson State, 35-3, on the road last week. That bumped the Bisons all the way to a school record number eight ranking in this week’s national poll.

The Bisons have the top-rated defense in the conference and also lead the nation by yielding just 217 yards and 9.7 points per outing. One of the keys to that defense is former Durant Lion Cordell Zalenski, who has 19 tackles, including two and a half quarterback sacks and three tackles for losses.

It’s not the Harding defense however that gets the most discussion however with a triple-option offensive assault that just grinds away on opponents thanks to its uniqueness. The Bisons are best in the conference and third in the nation with 343 rushing yards per outing.

“It’s just extremely different from what we usually see with the triple option so that’s what makes it very difficult to prepare for in less than a week,” Atterberry commented. “You have to be disciplined and work hard on assignments. You can’t be too aggressive and must rely on your keys to have success. If we can get focused in and bring that effort and focus to the game we’ll have a chance.”

While the Bisons average 42 points an outing, Southeastern is close behind with 38.5 points per contest. The Savage Storm is not too shabby with 238 yards rushing per game themselves and they also notch 212 yards passing as well. Passing is almost irrelevant for Harding with just 30 total attempts in six games this year.

With Harding also one of the nation’s leaders in time of possession, converting every opportunity will be critical for the Savage Storm.

“Their defense is leading the conference and one of the best in the country,” Atterberry added. “A lot of that is those guys are fresh all the time because their offense gets the ball and just controls the clock in bunches. It’s going be a huge test for our offense as well.

“All they need is a couple of stops defensively and then give it to their offense and they just eat up the clock. They lead the nation in time of possession for a reason. We are going to have to be extremely efficient and get points every time we get opportunities because you don’t know how many times you’re going to get it the way they eat up the clock. Every possession is going to be very important on both sides of the ball.”

Harding is the conference leader at 6-0 with Henderson State and Southern Arkansas just a game back at 5-1 and Southeastern one game behind that at 4-2. A Savage Storm victory would bunch the pack with less than a month to go in the season.

“It’s going to be a big test but how many times do you get an opportunity to go play a Top 10 team and give it your best swing,” added Atterberry.

