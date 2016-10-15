Posted on by

Friday’s Prep Football Scores


By The Associated Press

Adair 46, Caney Valley 0

Allen 46, Strother 0

Altus 60, El Reno 17

Ardmore 55, Western Heights 0

Bartlesville 51, Sapulpa 28

Berryhill 61, Verdigris 0

Bishop Kelley 28, Skiatook 21

Bixby 60, Ponca City 6

Bristow 57, Morris 0

Caddo 55, Macomb 6

Catoosa 34, Miami 33

Central 28, Cleveland 26

Central High 46, Wilson 28

Checotah 30, Kellyville 13

Coalgate 36, Stratford 31

Coweta 34, Tulsa Edison 14

Coyle 66, Sasakwa 20

Cushing 40, Beggs 34

Davenport 46, South Coffeyville 0

Davis 54, Kingston 12

Deer Creek 20, Putnam City 14, OT

Del City 29, Duncan 18

Dewey 39, Tulsa Webster 7

Douglass 35, Star Spencer 6

Edmond Santa Fe 18, Broken Arrow 6

Elk City 36, Chickasha 21

Fort Gibson 57, Tulsa Rogers 0

FW Trinity Valley, Texas 31, Casady 7

Garber 54, Ringwood 7

Guthrie 23, Eisenhower 20

Heritage Hall 28, Elgin 7

Hilldale 34, Metro Christian 13

Holland Hall 51, Kansas 14

Hominy 55, Summit Christian 0

Hooker 42, Beaver 2

Immanuel Lutheran 40, Life Christian 38

Inola 49, Westville 39

John Marshall 32, Bridge Creek 6

Jones 62, Prague 14

Keys (Park Hill) 28, Sequoyah Tahlequah 8

Kiefer 55, Liberty 30

Laverne 50, Turpin 0

Lawton 51, Enid 3

Lone Grove 49, Seminole 29

Marietta 68, Atoka 38

Marlow 19, Anadarko 8

McAlester 56, Durant 21

McGuinness 56, Guymon 12

Midway 60, Bowlegs 6

Midwest City 21, Putnam West 16

Mooreland 26, Fairview 19

Mounds 29, Porter Consolidated 12

Muldrow 20, Heavener 0

Norman North 20, Union 13

Nowata 47, Chelsea 14

OKC Patriots 58, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 12

Oklahoma Christian Academy 49, Konawa 0

Paoli 52, Bokoshe 6

Perry 27, Alva 24

Piedmont 52, Woodward 23

Plainview 34, Sulphur 12

Pocola 40, Central Sallisaw 27

Pryor 47, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6

Regent Prep 47, Copan 6

Ringling 8, Healdton 6

Rush Springs 15, Empire 0

Sequoyah-Claremore 36, Mannford 34

Shattuck 28, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 6

Shawnee 36, Glenpool 19

Southmoore 34, Owasso 12

Sperry 35, Lincoln Christian 14

Spiro 35, Valliant 30

Stillwater 28, Choctaw 21

Tahlequah 31, Claremore 28

Talihina 55, Gore 0

Thomas Fay Custer 14, Texhoma 7

Tipton 52, Grandfield 6

Tuttle 40, Ada 30

Wagoner 17, Oologah 7

Walters 42, Frederick 0

Warner 14, Quinton 8

Watts 44, Cave Springs 6

Waukomis 26, Cherokee 20

Waurika 40, Ryan 0

Webbers Falls 28, Thackerville 18

Westmoore 59, Norman 41

Woodland 35, Foyil 12

