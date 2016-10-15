Friday’s Prep Football Scores

Adair 46, Caney Valley 0
Allen 46, Strother 0
Altus 60, El Reno 17
Ardmore 55, Western Heights 0
Bartlesville 51, Sapulpa 28
Berryhill 61, Verdigris 0
Bishop Kelley 28, Skiatook 21
Bixby 60, Ponca City 6
Bristow 57, Morris 0
Caddo 55, Macomb 6
Catoosa 34, Miami 33
Central 28, Cleveland 26
Central High 46, Wilson 28
Checotah 30, Kellyville 13
Coalgate 36, Stratford 31
Coweta 34, Tulsa Edison 14
Coyle 66, Sasakwa 20
Cushing 40, Beggs 34
Davenport 46, South Coffeyville 0
Davis 54, Kingston 12
Deer Creek 20, Putnam City 14, OT
Del City 29, Duncan 18
Dewey 39, Tulsa Webster 7
Douglass 35, Star Spencer 6
Edmond Santa Fe 18, Broken Arrow 6
Elk City 36, Chickasha 21
Fort Gibson 57, Tulsa Rogers 0
FW Trinity Valley, Texas 31, Casady 7
Garber 54, Ringwood 7
Guthrie 23, Eisenhower 20
Heritage Hall 28, Elgin 7
Hilldale 34, Metro Christian 13
Holland Hall 51, Kansas 14
Hominy 55, Summit Christian 0
Hooker 42, Beaver 2
Immanuel Lutheran 40, Life Christian 38
Inola 49, Westville 39
John Marshall 32, Bridge Creek 6
Jones 62, Prague 14
Keys (Park Hill) 28, Sequoyah Tahlequah 8
Kiefer 55, Liberty 30
Laverne 50, Turpin 0
Lawton 51, Enid 3
Lone Grove 49, Seminole 29
Marietta 68, Atoka 38
Marlow 19, Anadarko 8
McAlester 56, Durant 21
McGuinness 56, Guymon 12
Midway 60, Bowlegs 6
Midwest City 21, Putnam West 16
Mooreland 26, Fairview 19
Mounds 29, Porter Consolidated 12
Muldrow 20, Heavener 0
Norman North 20, Union 13
Nowata 47, Chelsea 14
OKC Patriots 58, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 12
Oklahoma Christian Academy 49, Konawa 0
Paoli 52, Bokoshe 6
Perry 27, Alva 24
Piedmont 52, Woodward 23
Plainview 34, Sulphur 12
Pocola 40, Central Sallisaw 27
Pryor 47, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6
Regent Prep 47, Copan 6
Ringling 8, Healdton 6
Rush Springs 15, Empire 0
Sequoyah-Claremore 36, Mannford 34
Shattuck 28, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 6
Shawnee 36, Glenpool 19
Southmoore 34, Owasso 12
Sperry 35, Lincoln Christian 14
Spiro 35, Valliant 30
Stillwater 28, Choctaw 21
Tahlequah 31, Claremore 28
Talihina 55, Gore 0
Thomas Fay Custer 14, Texhoma 7
Tipton 52, Grandfield 6
Tuttle 40, Ada 30
Wagoner 17, Oologah 7
Walters 42, Frederick 0
Warner 14, Quinton 8
Watts 44, Cave Springs 6
Waukomis 26, Cherokee 20
Waurika 40, Ryan 0
Webbers Falls 28, Thackerville 18
Westmoore 59, Norman 41
Woodland 35, Foyil 12