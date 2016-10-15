Durant falls to district leader McAlester, 56-21

There’s a reason McAlester has been one of the favorites in district competition for nearly a decade and the Buffaloes showed exactly why Friday night at Paul Laird Field.

Durant had no answer for the explosive McAlester offensive arsenal in a 56-21 victory that virtually wrapped up the 5A-3 crown for the Buffaloes with still three weeks remaining.

The Lions meanwhile saw their two-game winning streak snapped but are still in the district hunt for a playoff spot with pivotal matchups the next two weeks on the road at Noble and Shawnee. They’ll need at least one win in those contests.

“That’s just a really good football team,” Durant head coach Randy Matthews said of the Buffaloes. “We gave them way too many opportunities but we didn’t stop them much at all, especially in the second half.

“The kids are obviously disappointed but we have three games left that can still get us in the playoffs. We just have to start with next week at Noble.”

Durant dominated the time of possession in the contest, holding the football for nearly 30 of the game’s 48 minutes but it didn’t matter thanks to the incredible efficiency of the McAlester offense.

The Buffaloes averaged just under 12 yards every time they snapped the football with 473 yards of total offense on only 40 plays. Of McAlester’s eight touchdown drives five took just four plays while the other three needed one, three and five plays.

Only three McAlester possessions did not result in points and two of those came at the end of each half.

Durant did show some positives on the offensive side of the ball, notching 243 total yards on its 66 snaps from scrimmage.

After spotting the Buffaloes a 16-0 first quarter lead, the Lions put together a 12-play march, largely with the combined running of Tre Harper and Cade Buchanan, that covered 48 yards. Kolby Blake blasted in from two yards out for the touchdown which cut the McAlester lead to 16-7 at the time.

The Buffs only needed a minute and 10 seconds to answer but Durant followed with another solid drive to end the half as Buchanan got the passing attack going.

Durant marched 77 yards on 11 plays for a 32-yard touchdown catch and run by Matthew Knox that trimmed the Buff lead to 23-14 at intermission.

Following a failed onside kick by the Lions to start the second half, McAlester scored on five consecutive possessions to build the lead to 56-14 with 7:47 remaining in the final period.

The Lions then converted on a short field with a six-play, 39-yard drive for a Harper 11-yard scoring run.

Harper put together another 100-yard performance, finishing with 117 yards on 25 carries to pace the 154-yard Durant rushing attack.

Buchanan completed 10 of 20 passes for 89 yards with Knox and Brandon Davis snagging three apiece. Jensen Simmons added two receptions while Brody Morgan and Jeremy Seward each had one.

“Even with the loss, I thought we did some good things at times, especially offensively,” Matthews added. “We’re improving in the passing game, we just have to keep getting better each week.”

District 5A-3

Team (Dist Pts) Record

McAlester (+46) 4-0

Noble (+19) 3-1

Coweta (+33) 3-1

Shawnee (+22) 2-2

Durant (0) 2-2

Tulsa Edison (-21) 1-3

Glenpool (-39) 1-3

T.E. Central (-60) 0-4

This Week’s Games

McAlester 56, Durant 14

Noble 48, Tulsa East Central 15

Shawnee 36, Glenpool 19

Coweta 34, Tulsa Edison 14

Next Week’s Games

Durant at Noble

Coweta at McAlester (Thurs)

Tulsa East Central at Glenpool (Thurs)

Shawnee at Tulsa Edison (Thurs)

Lion Matthew Knox makes a cut for additional yardage on one of his three receptions Friday night. Knox also had a nifty 32-yard catch and run for a touchdown in the 56-21 loss to McAlester. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DFB-22a.jpg Lion Matthew Knox makes a cut for additional yardage on one of his three receptions Friday night. Knox also had a nifty 32-yard catch and run for a touchdown in the 56-21 loss to McAlester. Quarterback Cade Buchanan looks for an open receiver on this play during Friday’s contest against McAlester. Buchanan completed 10 of 20 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in the game. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DFB-5a.jpg Quarterback Cade Buchanan looks for an open receiver on this play during Friday’s contest against McAlester. Buchanan completed 10 of 20 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in the game.