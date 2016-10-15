Durant Cross Country preps for regional with 2nd place finishes

Durant’s cross country teams closed out the regular season with solid performances in the McCurtain County Cross Country Invitational this week at the Idabel Country Club.

The Lady Lion varsity took second in the competition, finishing only behind DeQueen, Arkansas in the team standings.

Jacy Springer paced the Durant runners with a fourth place finish in a personal best time of 13:39 on the two-mile course.

The Lady Lions also got a 13th place effort from Jenny Terron in 13:55 while Kylee Reed claimed 14th in 13:57. Adrian Tucker was 18th in 14:24 and Catie McCraw 20th at 14:31 to round out the Top 20 medalists.

Durant had several other solid performances including Cassie Bisson, 24th in 14:52; Carlie Cordell, 25th in a personal best 15:02; Jennifer Monroy, 26th in a personal best 15:03; Val Orozco, 28th at 15:09; Haleigh Patrick, 30th in 15:21; Kendall Cordell, 32nd in 15:27; Morgan Patrick, 39th at 15:59; and Kenslie Clark,40th in 16 minutes even.

Other Durant placers were Madilyn Rhynes, 44th in 16:10; Evelyn Wilkerson, 46th in a personal best 16:15; Tristan Hart, 47th at 16:19; Nakayla Arguelles, 53rd in 16:35; Cinthia Terron, 62nd in a personal best 16:57; and Makenna Lehr, 82nd in 21:03.

In the varsity boys division, Durant placed 2nd in the team standings behind only DeQueen, Arkansas on the two and three-quarter mile course.

Senior Jose Vazquez had another outstanding race, taking 2nd in a time of 15:10.69.

Overall, the Lions had four other Top 20 medalists including Dominic Wynn, who was 12th in 16:46, Cody Hicks at 16th with a time of 17 minutes even, J.D. Youngblood claimed 18th in 17:16 and Bentley Shattuck was 19th at 17:17.

The Lions added several other strong efforts with Jessie Barker, 25th in 17:43; Jose Hernandez, 30th in 18:03; Nick Orozco, 34th at 18:11; Isaias Polanco, 35th in 18:20; Connor Hall, 37th in 18:24; Alex Stacy, 49th in 19:13; Noe Villegas, 53rd at 19:42; and Samuel Brown, 54th in 19:43.

Other Durant finishers were Alex Shastid, 61st in 20:46; Seth Wilson, 64th at 21:10; James Ratcliff, 66th in 21:21; Blake Burkhalter, 69th in 21:46; Peyton Hayes, 73rd at 22:28; Aaron Latham, 80th in 25:20; and Blaine Bonham, 81st in 26:49.

Durant’s middle school girls placed third in their division on the 1 1/2 mile course.

Topping that unit was Riley Nguyen, who was 12th in 10:03. Katin Nguyen placed 16th at 10:29 and Laken Seeton was 20th in 10:35.

Other Lady Lions placers were Jordan Wood, 28th in 11:06; Presli Williams, 34th in 11:35; Georgia Jones, 42nd at 12:16; Macy Cox, 46th in 13:10; Jessica Galicia, 49th at 14:10; Mallorie Norton, 50th in 14:46; Alaria Bell, 51st in 14:48; and Caitlyn Hall, 56th in 19:42.

The Lions’ middle school squad finished 2nd in the team standings and were narrowly edged by Community Christian.

Leading the charge was Dawson Reed, who finished fourth overall in a time of 13:05. Cory Hicks placed 11th in 13:59 while Breydon Hefline checked in 15th with a personal best time of 14:24.

Other Durant finishers were Carter Womble, 41st in 16:32; Dawson Bowman, 45th in 16:46; Camden Cooper, 53rd at 18:07; Damien Kemp, 58th in 20:00; Miguel Vazquez, 62nd at 21:17; and Johnathan St. Clair, 66th in a personal best mark of 23:58.

“This was a great meet for us to end the regular season on,” Durant coach Amanda Reynolds said. “The high school girls only ran two miles so it was like a speed workout for them. Jacy Springer and Jenny Terron are really running well and I’m liking the pack run that we’ve been seeing with them and Adrian Tucker, Regan Ramos and Kylee Reed. Catie McCraw is coming on strong as well.

“Jose Vazquez left smoke on the course and was barely edged out for first place. He may have ran harder than I have ever seen him run. Dominic Wynn, Cody Hicks, J.D. Youngblood, Bentley Shattuck, Jessie Barker and Jose Hernandez also had really good performances. Now it’s time to focus on preparing for regionals.”

C0ntact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Adrian Tucker was a medalist in the McCurtain County Cross Country Invitational this week with an 18th place time of 14:24 helping the Durant Lady Lions to a second place team finish in the regular season finale. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_AdrianTucker.jpg Adrian Tucker was a medalist in the McCurtain County Cross Country Invitational this week with an 18th place time of 14:24 helping the Durant Lady Lions to a second place team finish in the regular season finale. Submitted photo Durant’s Nick Orozco and J.D. Youngblood (shown here during a recent meet) helped spur the Lions to a second place team finish in the McCurtain County Cross Country Invitational this week to close out the regular season. Orozco ended 34th individually with a time of 18:11 while Youngblood medaled in 18th clocking in at 17:16. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DHSboysCross.jpg Durant’s Nick Orozco and J.D. Youngblood (shown here during a recent meet) helped spur the Lions to a second place team finish in the McCurtain County Cross Country Invitational this week to close out the regular season. Orozco ended 34th individually with a time of 18:11 while Youngblood medaled in 18th clocking in at 17:16. Submitted photo