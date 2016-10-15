Caddo blasts Macomb on Homecoming

The Caddo Bruins scored on offense, defense and special teams multiple times to celebrate Homecoming Friday night with a 55-6 mercy-rule pasting of Macomb at Bruin Field.

It was the Bruins’ first District B-5 win but gets them right back in the race after a loss to Maud in last week’s league opener.

“I was extremely proud of the way we handled ourselves tonight,” Caddo head coach Jeremy Proctor said. “We played a vanilla offense and tried to get a lot of new guys in for reps. I was proud of the way those guys came in and did a good job for us. Everyone gave a lot of effort and got some excellent experience in live game conditions that you just can’t replicate in practice.

“We are still alive to win the district as long as a few things happen, but if we win next week we should be in the playoffs for sure.”

Caddo broke on the scoreboard for the first time just over midway through the opening quarter on a long scoring run from Garrett McMichael to make it 6-0.

On the Bruins’ next possession, Daniel Hawkins got in on the scoring act with a 67-yard touchdown burst. Daniel Stone added the two-point conversion run to put Caddo in front 14-0 after one period.

The hosts really opened it up in the second quarter to take a commanding lead.

McMichael scored for the second time on the ground to make it 20-0 with 9:52 left in the half before the Bruins quickly cashed in two touchdowns off a pair of Macomb turnovers.

Caddo’s special teams then got on the board as Matthew Jenkins blocked a Hornet punt and recovered it in the end zone for another touchdown to make it 42-0 before the end of the opening half.

Despite just a 10-player lineup, Macomb was able to finally break the shutout by breaking a long scoring run just over a minute into the third stanza.

The Bruins immediately had the answer when Hawkins grabbed the ensuing kickoff and returned it for a touchdown. Caddo then kicked the extra point to make it 49-6.

Caddo’s offense never needed to touch the field after intermission as the defense put it away on the 45-point mercy rule just a couple minutes later when Johnathun Atwood picked off a Macomb pass and rumbled 95 yards to paydirt.

The Bruins will be back on the road Thursday when they visit Strother for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

District B-5

Team (Dist Pts) Record

Allen (+30) 2-0

Maud (+10) 2-0

Maysville (+7) 1-1

Caddo (+13) 1-1

Macomb (-30) 0-2

Strother (-30) 0-2

This Week’s Games

Caddo 55, Macomb 6

Maud 32, Maysville 24

Allen 46, Strother 0

Next Week’s Games

Caddo at Strother (Thurs)

Allen at Maysville

Macomb at Maud

Caddo’s Daniel Stone breaks up field for good yardage on this play Friday night against Macomb. The Bruins celebrated Homecoming by rolling to a 55-6 mercy rule victory over the Hornets to even their District B-5 record at 1-1. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_CFB-22a.jpg Caddo’s Daniel Stone breaks up field for good yardage on this play Friday night against Macomb. The Bruins celebrated Homecoming by rolling to a 55-6 mercy rule victory over the Hornets to even their District B-5 record at 1-1.