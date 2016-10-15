Lady Lions advance to Class 5A state championship

OKLAHOMA CITY – With the season teetering in the sixth inning Friday afternoon at Hall of Fame Stadium, the Durant Lady Lions found one calming influence in Sydney Hampton.

Even with defending state champ Collinsville threatening to take the lead and one swing away from winning multiple times the senior hurler remained a rock to spark Durant to an epic 11-inning 4-3 semifinal victory to advance to the Class 5A state championship game.

The Lady Lions will meet Pryor at 2:30 in their first-ever title contest. It’s also the school’s first state championship appearance since 1927 in any of the three-day state tournament sports.

Despite the entire season being on the line every pitch from the seventh through the 10th frame, Hampton was unwavering throughout a complete game performance that included 11 gut-wrenching innings. She yielded just one earned run while scattering 10 hits along with three strikeouts. Most importantly however was the zero walks allowed to the Lady Cardinals.

“Sydney is such a competitor, you just can’t say enough about her,” head coach Aaron Mullens commented. “Even after they got those two unearned runs to tie it in the sixth she never got rattled. Nothing every phases her. She’s phenomenal.”

While Hampton kept fighting off Collinsville at virtually every turn despite only a couple of clean innings during regulation, she seemed to peak once the game was on the line with every at bat. After an RBI single by Lady Cardinal Gail Young with two outs in the sixth she retired 16 of the final 18 hitters, allowing only a lone single in the ninth and the 11th.

The Durant defense behind her during that stretch was unflappable as well while the offense continued to struggle to get any hits with runners in scoring position.

In the ninth stanza, Haley Morgan and Hampton came through with one-out hits and the Lady Cardinals walked Destinee Lewis to load the bases but the Lady Lions couldn’t get a run across. One frame later Rachel Lamb and Nicole Jackson reached on two-out singles but Morgan grounded to third to end the inning.

Finally in the 11th Hampton started what proved to be the go-ahead rally with a leadoff double. She was still on second with two outs when Breanna Simmons stepped to the plate and sliced a single through the left side of the infield to send Hampton home and make it 4-3.

That was all the Durant stalwart needed to slam the door on Collinsville’s state repeat hopes.

“We just kept fighting and fighting and fighting,” Mullens added. “I didn’t like the way we responded or our body language in the sixth, seventh or eighth but we kept playing defense and Sydney kept them at bay. I thought we finally started playing again in the ninth. We had a lot of opportunities but couldn’t cash in until Red’s (Simmons) big hit in the 11th after Sydney’s double ignited things.”

Durant looked like it might run away with things after a fast start that including three straight hits from Morgan, Hampton and Lewis in the opening inning along with a Simmons sacrifice fly for a 2-0 advantage.

Collinsville cut the lead in half with a pair of hits in the second before a big strikeout from Hampton ended the threat.

The Lady Lions picked up an insurance tally in the fifth much the same way as the first inning as Morgan, Hampton and Lewis all singled but that’s all Durant could muster.

The Lady Cardinals took advantage of a misplayed fly ball with two outs in the sixth to get a pair of runs on hits by Ashton Friend and Young before Loren Meza grounded out to Hampton ending the rally.

Hampton finished with three hits while Morgan, Lewis and Simmons contributed two apiece.

“We left runners on base all day after the first inning and could never get a clutch hit until the 11th,” Mullens added. “It’s little stuff like that we haven’t been getting done the last two days but we’ve been able to find a way to advance.

“We’ve still got one more to take care of before we can do any celebrating.”

Senior Breanna Simmons connects for what proved to be the game-winning single in the 11th inning Friday, helping advance the Durant Lady Lions to the 5A state championship game. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_SimmonsHit.jpg Senior Breanna Simmons connects for what proved to be the game-winning single in the 11th inning Friday, helping advance the Durant Lady Lions to the 5A state championship game. Pitcher Sydney Hampton was sensational once again Friday with a complete game 11-inning performance in the circle, yielding just one earned run. She also contributed three hits and scored what proved to be the winning run. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_HamptonSemis.jpg Pitcher Sydney Hampton was sensational once again Friday with a complete game 11-inning performance in the circle, yielding just one earned run. She also contributed three hits and scored what proved to be the winning run. Head coach Aaron Mullens talks to the top of his order during a break in the action Friday afternoon. Haley Morgan (left) had two hits, Sydney Hampton (middle) had three hits and Destinee Lewis (right) contributed two hits to spur the Lady Lions to a 4-3 state semifinal win over Collinsville. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_MullensTalk.jpg Head coach Aaron Mullens talks to the top of his order during a break in the action Friday afternoon. Haley Morgan (left) had two hits, Sydney Hampton (middle) had three hits and Destinee Lewis (right) contributed two hits to spur the Lady Lions to a 4-3 state semifinal win over Collinsville.