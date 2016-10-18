Southeastern bombed by 8th ranked Harding, 63-17

For more than 12 minutes things went about as well as Southeastern could hope for in its Great American Conference showdown with 8th ranked Harding at First Security Stadium in Searcy, Arkansas Saturday night.

The final 48 minutes will be one to quickly forget, including a nightmarish second quarter, as the Savage Storm dropped a 63-17 decision.

Southeastern fell to 4-3 on the season but returns home for a 2 p.m. contest Saturday with surging Arkansas Tech at Paul Laird Field.

“We came out well right off the bat but Harding just executed much better,” Savage Storm head coach Bo Atterberry said. “They don’t turn the ball over and ran it really well. We left some plays out there but hats off to them.

“We just have to get our guys better prepared for next week.”

After spotting the hosts an early 7-0 advantage, Southeastern showed an impressive offensive start against the nation’s leader in points allowed and yards per game.

The Savage Storm capped a five-play, 59-yard drive with Ronnie Green’s 47-yard touchdown burst to tie the game at 7.

Moments later Jake Walters recovered his own onside kick and the visitors needed just two plays to take the lead on C.B. Cantwell’s 44-yard scoring strike to Anterric Maxey, giving Southeastern a 14-7 lead.

Harding’s high-powered ground attack answered with a quick touchdown of its own and it appeared an offensive shootout was on.

Southeastern looked to be on the way to another touchdown, ignited by a 43-yard run by Devlon Wortham, but the Savage Storm leading rusher was injured on the play and did not return.

The visitors were still able to cash in a 22-yard field goal by Joel Carlos following a nice 14-yard completion to Ty Miller and 15-yard third down run by Green to move the chains.

At that point they had 201 total yards on just 18 offensive snaps, but could never quite find their footing the rest of the way against the stiffening Harding defense. The Storm notched 176 on their final 48 offensive plays.

The Bisons were just kicking into gear however, scoring touchdowns five of the final six times they touched the ball in the opening half, including a 69-yard punt return on the final play to take a commanding 49-17 edge at intermission.

While the Southeastern defense improved some in the second half, giving up just 14 points to the high-powered Bisons, the offense could not get much of anything going in picking up only 41 total yards after the break.

Cantwell finished with 174 yards through the air, including the one touchdown. Green rushed for a team-high 116 yards and the early score as well. Michael Sumrall led the defense with seven tackles.

Southeastern running back Ronnie Green accounted for 116 yards and a touchdown the ground but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Savage Storm as they dropped a 63-17 decision on the road at 8th ranked Harding on Saturday. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_GreenRunNW.jpg Southeastern running back Ronnie Green accounted for 116 yards and a touchdown the ground but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Savage Storm as they dropped a 63-17 decision on the road at 8th ranked Harding on Saturday. Dan Hoke | Southeastern