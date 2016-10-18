Lady Lions finish as Class 5A state runner-up

OKLAHOMA CITY – While it obviously wasn’t the end result they desired in Saturday’s Class 5A state championship game at Hall of Fame Stadium, the Durant Lady Lions can take solace as the most successful group in school history with their state runner-up finish.

After a grueling 11-inning semifinal win over defending state champ Collinsville on Friday, the Lady Lions had little left in the tank in a 14-3 loss to Pryor, which was playing in the title tilt for the second year in a row.

In a program history loaded with 20-plus win squads and a host of tremendous players that paved the way, this Durant squad finished off the most successful run in program history with a 36-6 record. It was the upperclassmen’s third straight state tournament appearance, something which had never been accomplished as well.

Lady Lion ace Sydney Hampton never could come up with the same type of command as the first two days of the tournament when she worked through two of the most explosive offenses in 5A (Carl Albert and Collinsville) for 18 stress-filled innings.

That was evident in the very first stanza when sophomore Olivia Rains belted a two-out solo home run over the leftfield fence.

Hampton notched a single in the bottom of the first but that proved to be Durant’s lone hit off Rains, a University of Oklahoma commit, until the fifth inning when Hannah Hime reached on an infield single.

By that point Pryor had tacked on to its lead in earnest, finishing with 13 hits in the contest while also being aided by nine defensive miscues by the Lady Lions.

“They (Pryor) came out early and jumped on us in counts,” head coach Aaron Mullens said. “We had not made more than two errors in any of the 41 games this season prior to Saturday and then we make nine. It really snowballed quickly on us.

“I was extremely proud of the way Sydney competed though. Even though she didn’t have her best stuff she kept giving everything she had. It was so impressive to watch. She is such a competitor.”

Trailing 10-0 and in danger of being run ruled in the sixth, Durant wouldn’t fold, putting together a nice rally.

Haley Morgan opened the frame by coaxing a walk and immediately stole second. Hampton and Destinee Lewis each reached on infield singles to load the bases.

Breanna Simmons then reached on a Pryor error that scored one run and Shayla Harper beat out another infield hit for a RBI. One out later, Tristyn Hamilton laced a single to right to drive in a third run but a miscue on the base paths helped squelch the Lady Lion comeback.

Pryor then put it away with four runs off four Durant errors and just one hit in the seventh inning.

“Bottom line is that it was a fun season to be a part of,” Mullens summed up. “Our coaching staff enjoyed being around the team and they enjoyed being around each other. We made it to the final day of the season. Only one other team in Class 5A can say that. It was not the outcome any of us wanted but it sure was a fun ride.

“We, as a coaching staff, have been blessed with coachable kids. Not only this year, but every year I have been the head coach here. Coach (Kent) Pickens and the players before these that got the program off the ground laid the foundation for this. We are just trying to work hard to continue to add to it. We’ve just got 264 days until opening day and another chapter will be written. We can’t wait.”

Durant coach Aaron Mullens gives encouragement to his team between innings Saturday at Hall of Fame Stadium. The Lady Lions finished as Class 5A state runner-up with a loss to Pryor. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TeamShot.jpg Durant coach Aaron Mullens gives encouragement to his team between innings Saturday at Hall of Fame Stadium. The Lady Lions finished as Class 5A state runner-up with a loss to Pryor. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Haley Morgan connects on a swing during Saturday’s Class 5A state championship game as teammates look on from the Durant dugout. The Lady Lions fell to Pryor in the finals but finished with a tremendous 36-6 record. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_MorganSwing.jpg Haley Morgan connects on a swing during Saturday’s Class 5A state championship game as teammates look on from the Durant dugout. The Lady Lions fell to Pryor in the finals but finished with a tremendous 36-6 record. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Senior pitcher Sydney Hampton delivers a pitch during the state finals on Saturday at Hall of Fame Stadium. Hampton was flawless during 18 stressful innings to get the Lady Lions to the championship game but couldn’t hold off Pryor for a third day in a row. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_FinalsPitch.jpg Senior pitcher Sydney Hampton delivers a pitch during the state finals on Saturday at Hall of Fame Stadium. Hampton was flawless during 18 stressful innings to get the Lady Lions to the championship game but couldn’t hold off Pryor for a third day in a row. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat