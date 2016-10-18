2016 Oklahoma Deer Primitive Arms Season

Dates: October 22-30

Shooting Hours: One-half hour before official sunrise to one-half hour after official sunset.

Bag Limit / Legal Requirements: For muzzleloader deer bag limits and requirements for antlerless deer zones, e-checking, field tagging, hunter education, hunter orange and all other pertinent regulations, please see the ODWC’s 2016-17 Oklahoma Hunting Guide.

2016 OK Deer Herd: Approximately 530,000 (source: Realtree.com)

2015 OK Muzzleloader Hunters: 81,318

2015 OK Muzzleloader Harvest: 13,998 (9,320 bucks and 4,678 does)

OK Muzzleloader Non-Typical Record: 238 2/8 inches (a 37-pointer taken in Delaware County on Oct. 24, 1998 by Charles Tullis of Grove)

OK Muzzleloader Typical Record: 176 3/8 inches (a 10-pointer taken in Seminole County on Oct. 26, 1999 by Noble Stanfield of Oklahoma City)

Notes: In Bryan County last year, muzzleloader hunters took 121 white-tailed deer including 88 bucks and 33 does…The Cy Curtis Program non-typical muzzleloader buck record for Bryan County is 183 1/8 inches, a 16-pointer taken by Colbert hunter Jessie Barnett on Oct. 31, 2003…The Cy Curtis Program typical muzzleloader buck record for Bryan County is 145 2/8 inches, a 10-pointer taken by Oklahoma City hunter Randy Holland on Oct. 26, 1994…