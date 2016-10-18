Oklahoma muzzleloader season ready to begin

As the old saying goes, where there is smoke, there is fire.

And starting this weekend across all of Oklahoma, where there is smoke, there will also be the high probability of a very happy deer hunter waiting impatiently for the airborne residue to clear in front a treestand or a deer blind.

That’s because this Saturday marks the start of the 2016 Oklahoma Deer Primitive Arms hunting season across the state, a nine-day campaign running through Sunday, Oct. 30.

While there was no official Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation outlook for the upcoming muzzleloader season as of press time, the guess here is that another good smokepole campaign is about to ensue across the Sooner State.

Why? Because another year of solid precipitation – at least through the winter, spring and summer months, that is – has left much of the state’s white-tailed deer habitat in good condition.

Add in a mild winter last year and a reasonable summer this year and there seems to be little doubt that the fall deer hunting action should be good across most of Oklahoma.

For starters, the Sooner State has no shortage of deer with some 530,000 or so whitetails calling Oklahoma home (Note: that deer population estimate is according to Realtree.com).

Next, the state is blessed with reasonable weather most years, something that allows Oklahoma deer to put the energy they gain from the state’s food resources into antler growth and body development, not merely into finding a way to survive the winter months.

Add in solid genetics and a little bit of age and the resulting mix is usually a good deer season overall with a solid number of trophy buck prospects. And that should be true once again this fall, even for the state’s smokepole hunters getting ready to head afield.

How did last year go? Despite warm weather and remarkably lush habitat conditions that came courtesy of the heavy rainfall fueled by the Super El Nino event, the state’s smokepole hunters generally had a good muzzleloader season despite the fact that harvest totals were down slightly.

According to the 2015-16 Oklahoma Big Game Report (issued by ODWC), the 2015 muzzleloader season saw the state’s 81,318 smokepole hunters tag a total of 13,998 deer with primitive weapons last fall. Overall, primitive arms hunters enjoyed a 17-percent success rate last season.

Incidentally, that 2015 muzzleloader harvest figure comprised some 15.8 percent of the state’s overall deer harvest total of 88,467 deer (archery season, muzzleloader season and rifle season combined).

How did last year’s smokepole effort compare to some other recent years? Pretty good, actually. In fact, during the 2014 campaign, ODWC reported that muzzleloader hunters harvested some 14,832 deer during the nine-day season. And a year earlier in 2013, approximately 85,000 smokepolers checked in a total of 14,981 deer.

If that’s the recent past, then how will muzzleloader hunters fare this fall? Well, the state’s deer herd is in good shape in terms of herd numbers, survival rates, body weights and antler development. So from the Oklahoma deer herd’s standpoint, things look good.

But from the standpoint of Sooner State hunters, expect the action to be a bit slower than most of us would like, the annual hunting paradox that seems to come when weather conditions have left nature’s banquet table well stocked.

Simply put, that means that when deer have ample natural groceries to chew on, such conditions will typically limit much of their daytime movement apart from the last few days of the muzzleloader season as the pre-rut portion of the whitetail autumn begins to kick in and head towards November’s annual breeding cycle.

With all of that number crunching and prognosticating behind us now, do you want to bag a smokepole buck this fall? Then consider these five tips when you go afield:

First, don’t be late and don’t leave early. Meaning that with abundant natural food and mild weather conditions in the forecast, deer movement will likely be limited and occur primarily very early in the morning and very late in the afternoon.

Second, if a good supply of hard or soft mast (acorns, persimmons, etc.) exists on your hunting property, put a stand nearby and see what comes in. Oftentimes, natural food resources will steadily outdraw corn feeders where many Oklahoma hunters sit waiting patiently for a mature buck to show up.

Third, don’t be afraid to sit around a waterhole if warm and dry conditions persist through the nine-day muzzleloader season.

Why? Because while big bucks in Oklahoma are somewhat used to warm weather conditions, they are still putting on their heavy winter coats. And that means they may slip into a protected stock tank, creek bottom or lakeshore at first light and/or last light to get a quick sip of cool water.

Fourth, do your best not to stink up the local woods. Meaning that with warm conditions, moving from your vehicle to your stand will likely work up a good sweat, something you’ll want to combat as effectively as possible.

That means bathing in scent free soaps before a hunt, wearing camouflage clothing laundered in scent-free detergents, using scent eliminating sprays liberally, wearing ScentLok or ScentBlocker carbon clothing if you have it, and even putting the power of ozone to good deer hunting use with products made by Ozonics and/or Scent Crusher.

One final thought on this subject of human odor and its effect on whitetails: never forget the number one rule of deer hunting and that is to always – ALWAYS – play the wind right when you are hunting.

Why? Because even though a muzzleloader isn’t as up close and personal a hunting weapon as a compound bow might be, most shots will still be in the 100 to 125 yard range. And that distance is still well within the nose of a wise old buck cruising downwind of your stand location.

Finally, remember that as next week comes and begins to go, Oklahoma bucks will be getting edgy as the days continue to get shorter and their testosterone levels continue to rise.

Because of that, if you observe pre-rut bucks making scrapes, rubbing their antlers on trees or sparring with other bucks in the local woods, it’s time to grab a grunt call or a rattle bag and see what happens.

With a little late October luck, you just might grab the attention of an aggressive mature buck, call him into shooting range, slowly squeeze the trigger on your muzzleloader and then begin to patiently wait.

Wait for the smoke to clear, that is, when you can finally climb down out of your deer stand to go and claim your big antlered Oklahoma whitetail prize.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas

