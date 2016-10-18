Jackson wins unanimous decision in Legacy MMA return

It wasn’t the title fight as expected but Durant native Damon Jackson returned to the octagon Friday night with a solid victory in the Legacy Fighting Championships 61 at The Bomb Factory in Dallas.

He was scheduled to battle Kevin Aguilar for the Legacy featherweight championship but the champ withdrew just a week before the fight due to injury. Instead of being without an opponent, the DHS graduate was paired with up-and-coming 21-year-old prospect Levi Mowles in the main event on the AXIS TV telecast.

Jackson never wavered despite having to completely change game plans in roughly a week’s time and managed to knock off the talented and previously undefeated youngster in a 29-28, 30-27 and 29-28 unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards.

“It was disappointing that it wasn’t for the championship but it was nice to finally get back in action after nine months off,” he said. “I had to scrap my preparation some and come up with a completely different game plan for Mowles. Because of his heavy jujutsu background I didn’t really want to go to the ground that much with him and I knew that I had a pretty good reach advantage on him.

“The first round or so was a feeling out process. I didn’t know if he would be coming out full throttle right off the bat or wait to strike. I knew I could take the fight to the ground if I wanted but I was set on showing some different things and working on other aspects of my game. Getting a quick finish is not always good enough, especially when you are fighting in UFC. They want you to put on more of show and have the fights last longer so that’s what I have been working on.”

Jackson, who improved his professional record to 10-1-1, used a barrage of kicks in the opening round, picking up a takedown late in the round.

Mowles used his quickness and movement in the second round to keep Jackson at bay before he took the Venus, Texas fighter down twice in the final minute of the period but could not do much damage with it.

Action picked up considerably in the third and final round with a bevy of punches and Jackson’s nose was cut badly when his head collided with Mowles’ head. He pressed through however, taking advantage of a Mowles missed kick to take him down for a possible submission before time ran out as the fight went to the judges’ cards.

“He was a really tough kid that not too many people know about yet but he is really good,” Jackson admitted. “I had confidences that the judges were good and would make the right decision. I knew as long as I did what I needed to do I would come out on top. I felt like I won pretty much all three of the rounds.”

Now Jackson sets his sights again on the champ Aguilar, who he accused right after the fight Friday of ducking him with a fake injury.

“It took him over a week to sign the contract so I knew he was a little hesitant about the fight in the first place,” Jackson added. “I wasn’t surprised he pulled out but more surprised he waited until just a week or so before the fight. I really don’t think he was truly hurt. And people in my camp had heard the Mowles kid had been preparing for this fight for more than a month.

“I don’t know about his injury situation but he’s going to have to provide some medical documentation or fight. One way or another he’s either going to have to vacate the title or fight me for it.”

There’s little room to relax for the former Durant All-Stater as he jumps right back into training at the end of this week in preparation of his next fight, which is expected to take place either in Tulsa in December or in January back in Dallas.

That fight should be for either the Legacy featherweight (145 pounds) or lightweight (155 pounds) title.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Durant native Damon Jackson connects with a left to the jaw of Levi Mowles in the Legacy Fighting Championship main event held in Dallas. Jackson posted a unanimous decision in the three round fight to up his professional record to 10-1-1. He is expected to fight for the featherweight or lightweight championship in his next fight in December or January. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_JacksonFight1.jpg Durant native Damon Jackson connects with a left to the jaw of Levi Mowles in the Legacy Fighting Championship main event held in Dallas. Jackson posted a unanimous decision in the three round fight to up his professional record to 10-1-1. He is expected to fight for the featherweight or lightweight championship in his next fight in December or January.