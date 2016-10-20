Bruins visit winless Strother tonight

Caddo remains hopeful it will be playing for the B-5 district football championship during the final week of the regular season. But, the Bruins will need a pair of wins and some help over the next two weeks to get to where they want to be.

The goal is a showdown with Allen for the top spot in the district in Week 10. The Mustangs will play Maysville this week. So, provided Allen wins, the suspense will hold over for another week as long as Caddo beats Strother tonight as expected

The Bruins will be a heavy favorite as they hit the road for the 7 p.m. kickoff versus the Yellow Jackets. Caddo, as expected, blitzed Macomb, 55-8, last week. About the only suspense during the evening was whether or not the game would be called before some 30 former homecoming queens could be honored at halftime. The mercy rule came early in the third quarter.

Numbers indicate 0-7 Strother is suffering more than anyone in Class B. The Yellow Jackets have scored the fewest (63) and given up the second most points (364) in Class B. Strother’s “closest game” so far this season has been a 60-42 loss to a 2-5 Class C Bowlegs squad. All but 21 points of the team’s point total came during that game. They have been shut out three times.

“They (Strother) have better numbers than Macomb did,” said Jeremy Proctor, the Bruins head coach. “I believe they are starting seven freshmen. On film they look solid and look the part. If we go over there and take care of business we shouldn’t have a problem.”

Proctor and his coaching staff are sympathetic about the situation facing schools like Macomb and Strother. Still, points need to be scored and games need to be won for playoff positioning.

“You try to roll in as many guys as you can,” he added. “Starters have to get the reps according to all coaches’ opinions. You can’t just take off and let the players sit on the sideline just because you are up big. You try to mix ones with twos and threes. That’s what we try to do. Get those guys as many reps as we can. It really helps the young guys and gives them a lot of confidence too.”

Caddo will be watching what happens between the Allen and Maysville with the knowledge that those two teams will close out the Bruin schedule. The top two schools in the district standings at the end of the regular season will earn home field advantage during week one of the playoffs.

Bruin Bits:

+ Newcomer Garrett McMichael, 6-1, 160, junior, made a big splash versus the Hornets rushing for 70 yards and two touchdowns along with adding a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score.

+ Johnathun Atwood ended the Macomb game in the third quarter by picking off a pass and going 99 yards for a touchdown. Atwood intercepted two passes and recorded six solo tackles versus the Hornets.

+ Running back Daniel Hawkins stands at 1,001 rushing yards for the season after picking up 137 on just seven carries last week. Hawkins dashed 67 yards to pay dirt and took a kickoff back 88 yards for a score.

+ Quarterback Colton Ledford has thrown for 801 yards and 10 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Ledford has been nursing a sore shoulder the past couple of weeks.

+ Defensively, Ledford and Atwood lead the Bruins in pickoffs with three each. Daniel Stone tops the squad in tackles with Matthew Jenkins recording three sacks this year.

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 32 Johnathun Atwood

OL 55 Zach Glover

C 60 Michael Usrey

OL 71 Matthew Jenkins

TE 16 Avery Brown

QB 12 Colton Ledford

FB 22 Daniel Stone

RB 10 Daniel Hawkins

Defense

DL 71 Matthew Jenkins

NG 60 Michael Usrey

DE 17 Drew Schoolcraft

LB 22 Daniel Stone

LB 20 Clayton Holbrook

CB 32 Johnathun Atwood

CB 10 Daniel Hawkins

FS 8 Steven Crawford

Caddo junior Garrett McMichael bolts up field for a big run against Macomb last week. McMichael rushed for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also scoring once on a fumble recovery in the end zone. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_CFB-33a.jpg Caddo junior Garrett McMichael bolts up field for a big run against Macomb last week. McMichael rushed for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also scoring once on a fumble recovery in the end zone.