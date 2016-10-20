Southeastern looks to get back on track Saturday

Coach Bo Atterberry’s Savage Storm gridders were picked in a preseason poll to finish eighth in the Great American Conference.

Seven games into the season, the Storm are tied for fourth with Arkansas Tech and Ouachita Baptist at 4-3 each.

Arkansas Tech will ride a two-game winning streak into Paul Laird Field for a 2 p.m. Saturday kickoff and the schedule presents an opportunity for the Storm to solidify its hold on fourth place, depending on what happens elsewhere in the GAC.

Southeastern ran into a buzz saw last Saturday at Searcy in a 63-17 loss to Harding University’s Bisons. The hosts were flying high after the previous week’s upset win over then-unbeaten and No. 8 Henderson State in Arkadelphia.

Unfortunately for the Storm, Southeastern will be out of school for fall break and many students will be scattered over the landscape. This would be a great time for SE fans to fill the bleachers at Laird Field.

THE LATEST GAC standings have Harding alone at the top with a 7-0 record and a seven-game winning streak.

Henderson State is second at 6-1 and Southern Arkansas is in third place at 5-2.

The standings get a bit crowded after the top three with Southeastern, Arkansas Tech and Ouachita Baptist knotted at 4-3. Northwestern and Southwestern are 3-4 each with Arkansas-Monticello and Oklahoma Baptist tied at 2-5.

East Central and Southern Nazarene are 1-6 each at the bottom.

THIS WEEK’S schedule has a pair of Thursday games with Harding at East Central and Oklahoma Baptist at Southwestern for 6 p.m. kickoffs.

Southeastern hosts Arkansas Tech’s Wonder Boys and Henderson State visits Southern Arkansas for 2 p.m. starts on Saturday.

Ouachita Baptist travels to Arkansas-Monticello for a 3 p.m. matchup and Southern Nazarene and Northwestern will kick off in Alva at 4 p.m.

LAST WEEK’S results lit up scoreboards around the GAC with totals of 63, 55, 55 and 45 increasing the wattage.

Southeastern was on the wrong end of the big one in the loss at Harding.

Arkansas Tech hammered East Central 55-14 and Northwestern outlasted Oklahoma Baptist 55-42.

Henderson State topped Arkansas-Monticello 45-17, Ouachita Baptist edged Southern Arkansas 40-37 and Southwestern knocked off Southern Nazarene 35-14.

BY THE NUMBERS, Saturday’s action here could be a tossup.

The Savage Storm come in averaging 35.43 points per game to 34.86 ppg for the Wonder Boys.

Southeastern has rushed for 1,630 yards this season to average 5.5 per carry and 232.9 yards per game.

Tech has 1,546 rushing yards for a 4.4 average per carry and 220.4 ypg.

The Storm have picked up 1,447 yards through the air for 11.67 yards per catch and 206.71 yards per game.

Arkansas Tech has passed for 1,569 yards, 15.23 yards per catch and 224.14 ypg.

Total offense shows Tech with a five-yard advantage.

Southeastern has 3,077 total yards for 6.3 per play and 439.6 yards per game.

Tech has 3,115 total yards for 6.1 per play and 445 yards per game.

INDIVIDUALLY, Southeastern’s Devlon Wortham is averaging 115.86 rushing yards per game on 102 carries for 811 yards for a sparkling 8.0 yards per rush with 11 touchdowns and a long gain of 58.

He picked up 58 yards on just three carries that included a 43-yard long gain at Harding before taking a knee to the helmet and leaving the game in the first quarter that saw the Storm leading the Bisons 17-14 at the initial break.

Ronnie Green rushed for 116 yards and a TD on 17 carries against Harding with a long gainer of 47 yards. He averages 104.43 yards per game on 126 carries for 731 yards and seven TDs, an average of 5.8 per rush and a long of 47.

Tech will counter with Bryan Allen (5-11, 188, sophomore from Forrest City, Arkansas) averaging 83.43 yards per game on 123 carries for 584 yards, five touchdowns, an average of 4.7 ypc and a long gain of 36.

Braden Stringer (5-8, 186, junior from Blanchard, Oklahoma) averages 39.43 yards per game on 50 carries for 276 yards, two TDs, 5.5 per rush and a long of 29.

Jabyes Cross (6-2, 209, junior quarterback/receiver from Riveria Beach, Florida) averages 34.71 ypg on 59 rushes for 243 yards, three touchdowns, 4.1 per carry and a long of 35.

SE’s C-B Cantwell is averaging 206.71 yards per game on 124 of 188 passes for 1,447 yards with 11 touchdowns, six interceptions and a long gain of 74 yards.

Ty Reasnor (6-2, 205, junior from Cashion, Oklahoma) averages 181.75 yards per game on 48 of 78 for 727 yards, three picks, five scores and a long of 81.

Cross averages 115.14 ypg on 50 of 75 for 806 yards with three interceptions, eight TDs and a long of 63.

Kaymon Farmer tops Storm receivers with 67.17 yards per game on 27 catches for 403 yards and four touchdowns, 14.93 ypc and a long gain of 74 yards.

Bryce Steele averages 39 yards per game on 23 grabs for 273 yards and four TDs, 11.87 ypc and a long of 32.

Anterric Maxey-Meshileya averages 35.29 yards per game on 21 catches for 247 yards and one score, 11.76 per catch and a long gain of 44.

Michael Fine (6-5, 219, redshirt-senior from Springdale, Arkansas) leads Arkansas Tech receivers with 45.71 yards per game on 17 grabs for 320 yards and three touchdowns, 18.82 ypc and a long of 40.

Henry Wesley (6-2, 182, redshirt-senior from Winnsboro, Louisiana) averages 44.83 yards per game on 15 receptions for 269 yards and two scores, 17.93 per catch and a long of 58.

GAME TIME is 2 p.m. Saturday at Paul Laird Field for the GAC shootout between Southeastern and Arkansas Tech.

Come on out for the next-to-last home game and catch the battle for fourth place in the conference standings.