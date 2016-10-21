Atwood named VYVE Player of the Week

SHAWNEE — Caddo senior defensive back Johnathun Atwood was named Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week for his outstanding play in the Bruins 55-6 shellacking of Macomb last Friday night.

Atwood had seven tackles, three pass breakups and a pair of interceptions, the second of which he returned 99 yards for a touchdown in the mercy rule win over the Hornets.

The Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week is presented to the player who most exemplifies competition, teamwork, leadership and sportsmanship for his high school team each Friday night.

For week seven, that player is Caddo’s Johnathun Atwood.

“The Vyve Player of the Week represents the best of our communites, and the best of high school football – hard work, determination and integrity,” said Diane Quennoz, Vyve SVP, Marketing and Customer Experience. “Vyve is happy to recognize players like Johnathun Atwood who demonstrate these qualities while representing their team, school and community so honorably each week.”

Johnathun Atwood http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Johnathun-Atwood.jpg Johnathun Atwood