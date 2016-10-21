Thursday’s Prep Football Scores

Prep Football
Ada 30, Central 6
Adair 44, Nowata 24
Alva 68, Pawhuska 21
Apache 15, Empire 0
Ardmore 49, Del City 14
Berryhill 43, Sequoyah-Claremore 16
Bethany 41, Tecumseh 6
Bishop Kelley 41, Memorial 13
Bixby 63, Bartlesville 14
Bluejacket 60, Regent Prep 42
Booker T. Washington 17, Sand Springs 12
Bristow 58, Checotah 20
Broken Arrow 28, Norman 7
Cache 49, Elk City 28
Caddo 52, Strother 6
Cascia Hall 37, Catoosa 14
Cherokee 50, Canton 0
Chisholm 62, Perry 12
Choctaw 52, Lawton 26
Coalgate 46, Kingston 27
Collinsville 16, Pryor 13
Coyle 64, Midway 12
Cyril 48, Snyder 0
Davis 48, Tishomingo 21
Dewey 58, Verdigris 3
El Reno 29, Western Heights 6
Elgin 20, Chickasha 0
Grandfield 52, Cement 0
Hominy 67, Liberty 8
Hooker 26, Mooreland 12
Hugo 42, Panama 18
Immanuel Lutheran def. Eagle Point Christian, forfeit
John Marshall 56, Comanche 7
Keys (Park Hill) 34, Jay 7
Kingfisher 61, Oklahoma Centennial 14
Kremlin-Hillsdale 42, Buffalo 16
Laverne 44, Shattuck 6
Lincoln Christian 38, Westville 36
MacArthur 48, Duncan 28
Marlow 48, Bridge Creek 16
McAlester 37, Coweta 14
McLain/TSST 45, Vinita 21
Meeker 40, Crooked Oak 15
Metro Christian 42, Broken Bow 25
Moore 41, Edmond North 40
Mounds 36, Summit Christian 11
Oologah 59, Miami 7
Perkins-Tryon 39, Oklahoma Christian School 8
Piedmont 22, Guthrie 14
Pocola 37, Quinton 31
Porter Consolidated 28, Woodland 21
Poteau 67, Tulsa Rogers 35
Prague 49, Bethel 0
Putnam West 27, Deer Creek 17
Rejoice Christian School 35, Hulbert 34
Sapulpa 28, Ponca City 27
Sasakwa def. Bokoshe, forfeit
Savanna 34, Gore 13
Shawnee 27, Tulsa Edison 7
Skiatook 28, Claremore 16
Spiro 30, Antlers 26
Stigler 38, Eufaula 34
Stillwater 35, Enid 10
Tahlequah 49, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6
Talihina 59, Warner 6
Texhoma 51, Beaver 13
Thackerville 46, Bowlegs 0
Thomas Fay Custer 21, Okeene 7
Tipton 59, Southwest Covenant 14
Tuttle 41, Cleveland 7
Union 49, Southmoore 28
Vian 38, Haskell 0
Victory Christian 20, Sequoyah Tahlequah 18
Wagoner 55, Grove 7
Watonga 52, Hinton 0
Waukomis 22, Ringwood 13
Waurika 54, Central High 18
Webbers Falls 26, Paoli 8
Woodward 48, Guymon 20
Wright Christian 68, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 18
Wynnewood 41, Community Christian 13