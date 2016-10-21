Posted on by

Thursday’s Prep Football Scores


By The Associated Press

Prep Football

Ada 30, Central 6

Adair 44, Nowata 24

Alva 68, Pawhuska 21

Apache 15, Empire 0

Ardmore 49, Del City 14

Berryhill 43, Sequoyah-Claremore 16

Bethany 41, Tecumseh 6

Bishop Kelley 41, Memorial 13

Bixby 63, Bartlesville 14

Bluejacket 60, Regent Prep 42

Booker T. Washington 17, Sand Springs 12

Bristow 58, Checotah 20

Broken Arrow 28, Norman 7

Cache 49, Elk City 28

Caddo 52, Strother 6

Cascia Hall 37, Catoosa 14

Cherokee 50, Canton 0

Chisholm 62, Perry 12

Choctaw 52, Lawton 26

Coalgate 46, Kingston 27

Collinsville 16, Pryor 13

Coyle 64, Midway 12

Cyril 48, Snyder 0

Davis 48, Tishomingo 21

Dewey 58, Verdigris 3

El Reno 29, Western Heights 6

Elgin 20, Chickasha 0

Grandfield 52, Cement 0

Hominy 67, Liberty 8

Hooker 26, Mooreland 12

Hugo 42, Panama 18

Immanuel Lutheran def. Eagle Point Christian, forfeit

John Marshall 56, Comanche 7

Keys (Park Hill) 34, Jay 7

Kingfisher 61, Oklahoma Centennial 14

Kremlin-Hillsdale 42, Buffalo 16

Laverne 44, Shattuck 6

Lincoln Christian 38, Westville 36

MacArthur 48, Duncan 28

Marlow 48, Bridge Creek 16

McAlester 37, Coweta 14

McLain/TSST 45, Vinita 21

Meeker 40, Crooked Oak 15

Metro Christian 42, Broken Bow 25

Moore 41, Edmond North 40

Mounds 36, Summit Christian 11

Oologah 59, Miami 7

Perkins-Tryon 39, Oklahoma Christian School 8

Piedmont 22, Guthrie 14

Pocola 37, Quinton 31

Porter Consolidated 28, Woodland 21

Poteau 67, Tulsa Rogers 35

Prague 49, Bethel 0

Putnam West 27, Deer Creek 17

Rejoice Christian School 35, Hulbert 34

Sapulpa 28, Ponca City 27

Sasakwa def. Bokoshe, forfeit

Savanna 34, Gore 13

Shawnee 27, Tulsa Edison 7

Skiatook 28, Claremore 16

Spiro 30, Antlers 26

Stigler 38, Eufaula 34

Stillwater 35, Enid 10

Tahlequah 49, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6

Talihina 59, Warner 6

Texhoma 51, Beaver 13

Thackerville 46, Bowlegs 0

Thomas Fay Custer 21, Okeene 7

Tipton 59, Southwest Covenant 14

Tuttle 41, Cleveland 7

Union 49, Southmoore 28

Vian 38, Haskell 0

Victory Christian 20, Sequoyah Tahlequah 18

Wagoner 55, Grove 7

Watonga 52, Hinton 0

Waukomis 22, Ringwood 13

Waurika 54, Central High 18

Webbers Falls 26, Paoli 8

Woodward 48, Guymon 20

Wright Christian 68, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 18

Wynnewood 41, Community Christian 13

