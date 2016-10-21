Durant faces pivotal matchup tonight at Noble

The Durant Lions have already faced two of the top five highest scoring teams in Class 5A this season in Ardmore and McAlester. They’ll add a third to that list tonight when they invade Noble Stadium to try and slow down the high-flying Bears.

Noble is second in Class 5A in scoring this season, trailing only top ranked Lawton MacArthur, and puts on an aerial attack that could be compared to the “Air Coryell” offense of the San Diego Chargers back in the early 1980s.

The Bears throw the ball down the field – a lot.

“They do a great job of spreading the field and giving a lot of different formations,” Durant head coach Randy Matthews stated. “You have to make sure you stay sound and not leave someone uncovered or they are going to take advantage of it. That’s why they have been putting up so many points this season. You’ve got to make sure you are lined up correctly so that’s a big thing we have worked hard on this week.”

While senior Christian Robinson-Moore gets a lot of the headlines in the receiving corp, and with good reason with more than 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns already this year, the Bears have multiple other weapons that catch the ball and are capable of big plays in the passing game.

Just last week Robinson-Moore had a 99-yard touchdown catch and run, which proved the Bears aren’t afraid to put the ball in the air anywhere on the field.

“Their receivers are so talented that after they get the ball completed to them you have to get a lot of people running to the ball to make tackles,” Matthews added. “They moved one of their linebackers to running back this year and he gives them an added asset on offense as an effective runner and pass catcher out of the backfield.”

While quarterback Baehler Buol is not Dan Fouts, slowing down senior signal-caller will be vital to the Durant success this week as he completes more than 60 percent and has more than 8,200 passing yards along with 92 touchdowns over the past three seasons while leading Bears’ offensive assault.

Despite the loss to McAlester last week, the Lions were able to display a bit more offensive versatility with quarterback Cade Buchanan contributing several nice runs along with a short passing attack.

Senior Tre Harper is still the catalyst and should surpass 1,000 yards for the season this week. The senior currently has 990 yards on 169 carries with seven touchdowns and a 5.9 yards per carry average.

Buchanan has 575 yards through the air with 575 yards and five scores but is completing just over 44 percent of his passes.

“We are able to get the quarterback (Buchanan) involved running the football last week and he did a good job of making reads,” Matthews commented. “He just keeps getting better at it. I was really pleased the way the kids showed up this week, put the McAlester game behind them and got right back at it.

“Noble has done a very good job up front on the defensive front four so the big key for us is to get to the second level and get a body on their four linebackers or they are going to make a lot of tackles.”

Tonight marks a critical matchup for both teams as Noble looks to virtually wrap up its first playoff berth since 2007 while Durant tries to stay in the thick of the playoff chase and avoid a must-win situation over the final two weeks of the regular season.

The Bears are also fully aware of last year’s 61-40 Lion victory on their home field.

“They definitely remember last year and are going to be up for this one,” Matthews said. “We must find a way to shut them down on defense and find a way to make some plays on offense to keep the ball away from them as much as possible.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 22 Matthew Knox

WR 86 Brody Morgan

or 2 Brandon Davis

LT 75 Tyler Olive

LG 56 Braden Rudolf

C 64 Cameron Steadman

RG 53 Jacob Gooch

RT 71 Bruen Wood

WR 9 Jeremy Seward

QB 5 Cade Buchanan

FB 7 Dakota Finley

RB 21 Tre Harper

Defense

DE 60 Jared Iscimenler

DT 70 Trever Wann

DE 51 Parker Morgan

OLB 8 Kolby Blake

ILB 45 Landon Tubbs

ILB 42 Brandon Fox

OLB 25 Bryan Usry

CB 22 Matthew Knox

CB 2 Brandon Davis

SS 7 Dakota Finley

FS 13 Jaston Daniels

The Durant offense will be counted on heavily to control the ball and put points on the board tonight when the Lions face the high-scoring Noble Bears, who are averaging more than 40 points per contest – the second best offensive production in all of Class 5A this year. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DurantOffense.jpeg The Durant offense will be counted on heavily to control the ball and put points on the board tonight when the Lions face the high-scoring Noble Bears, who are averaging more than 40 points per contest – the second best offensive production in all of Class 5A this year.