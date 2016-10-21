The Two-Minute Warning

Durant at Noble

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Stadium: Noble Stadium (3,500)

Records: Durant 3-4 (2-2 in district), Noble 6-1 (3-1 in district)

Broadcast: 106.3 FM KLBC

Series History: 9th all-time meeting with the Lions holding a 5-3 edge in the series. Last year’s 61-40 triumph ended a three-game skid against the Bears after winning the first four meetings. The first meeting between the two teams was a 34-14 Durant win in 1996.

Last Meeting: Durant won 61-40 at Noble a season ago, taking advantage of four Noble turnovers. The Lions rushed for 385 yards on 73 carries led by Layton Tubbs’ 164 yards and 7 touchdowns. Tre Harper also ran for 147 yards and a score. Noble QB Baehler Buol threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns as receiving standing Christian Robinson-Moore notched 261 yards receiving and two scores.

Last Week: The Lions had no answer for the McAlester offensive attack as the Buffaloes averaged nearly 12 yards per snap while rolling up 473 total yards in a 56-21 victory. Baehler Buol threw for 422 yards and 4 scores to spur Noble to a 48-15 win over Tulsa East Central, including a 99-yard touchdown toss to Christian Robinson-Moore. Bear running back Danny Arebalo accounted for 246 total yards and scored twice on touchdown passes.

Key Players: Durant – RB Tre Harper, LB Landon Tubbs, S Jaston Daniels, LB Kolby Blake; Noble – QB Baehler Buol, WR Christian Robinson-Moore, RB Danny Arebalo, WR Dallas Dow

Notes: The Lions scored 61 points to win at Noble a year ago and may need close to that much against against a highly-prolific Noble offense which has averaged more than 41 points per contest. Senior QB Baehler Buol has thrown for 2,564 yards and 28 touchdowns with only two interceptions this season and has more than 8,300 career yards along with 92 touchdowns in a three-year career. Harper is the Durant leading rusher and needs just eight yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard plateau.