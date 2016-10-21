Efficient Caddo Bruins blast Strother, 52-6

STROTHER – T.C.O.B.

Those initials which stand for Take Care of Business adorn the back of the Caddo Bruin helmets and they did just that on the road Thursday night, wrapping up a playoff berth with two weeks remaining in the regular season with a 52-6 thumping of Strother.

Daniel Stone’s 51-yard touchdown burst on Caddo’s first offensive play of the second half and Colton Ledford’s two-point conversion ended the game on the mercy rule, capping a highly efficient night by the offense. The only time the Bruins did not score on a possession was the final one of the first half, only because the clock ran out.

The Bruins are now 5-3 on the season with two crucial District B-5 contests remaining that could still get them the elusive district championship, something Caddo has accomplished just once according to head coach Jeremy Proctor.

“I thought we came out and played really well,” Proctor said. “We were able to get a lot of young guys in the game and they are going to make a few mistakes but will learn from them.

“Everybody contributed tonight and we seem to be getting more and more efficient offensively each week.”

After halting a Strother drive to start the game, Caddo needed less than two minutes and five plays to punch in the first score of the contest on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Colton Ledford to Daniel Hawkins. Ledford ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

Hawkins followed with a 39-yard scoring run and Ledford’s 40-yard touchdown romp pushed the Bruin lead to 21-0 before the end of the first period.

After a Hawkins 49-yard touchdown run was nullified by a penalty on the next possession, Caddo took four plays to punch in a 13-yard scoring run by Stone.

Ledford added another 19-yard touchdown pass to Hawkins to cap a short 31-yard drive midway through the second stanza and Steven Crawford booted through the extra point to make it 36-0.

Caddo cashed in another short field on its next possession, culminating with a Jack Holbrook six-yard touchdown toss to Kaden Dixon. Clayton Holbrook ran in the two-point conversion to up the advantage to 44-0.

Strother finally broke the shutout with 26 seconds left in the half, scoring on a 25-yard deflected pass.

That only delayed the enevitable however as Caddo needed just one offensive play in the second half.

Caddo ended the night with 216 yards rushing and 105 yards through the air. The Bruins held Strother to 55 yards on the ground and 58 yards passing.

Ledford was extremely sharp, hitting on seven of his eight pass attempts for 105 yards. Hawkins carried just seven times for 74 yards while Stone rushed for 73 yards on three attempts.

Next on tap for the Bruins is a big road trip to Maysville coming up next Friday.

“We’ve got two huge games coming up,” Proctor stated. “We’ve got to get back to work quickly and get ready for Maysville. We are still in contention for the district championship and those don’t come along very often. I believe this group can get it done and I think they are starting to believe the same thing.”

Junior Drew Schoolcraft puts the heat on Strother quarterback Jackson Douthit on this play Thursday night, forcing an incompletion. Schoolcraft and the Caddo defense allowed just 113 total yards in the 52-6 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_CaddoRush.jpg Junior Drew Schoolcraft puts the heat on Strother quarterback Jackson Douthit on this play Thursday night, forcing an incompletion. Schoolcraft and the Caddo defense allowed just 113 total yards in the 52-6 victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Caddo head coach Jeremy Proctor gives instruction to Daniel Hawkins during a break in the action Thursday night. Hawkins rushed for 74 yards in the contest and scored three touchdowns as the Bruins wrapped up a playoff berth with a 52-6 win at Strother. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_CaddoProctor.jpg Caddo head coach Jeremy Proctor gives instruction to Daniel Hawkins during a break in the action Thursday night. Hawkins rushed for 74 yards in the contest and scored three touchdowns as the Bruins wrapped up a playoff berth with a 52-6 win at Strother. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat