Savage Storm must avoid gridiron hangover today

Football coaches preach all the time that you can’t let one loss carry over to the following week – the dreaded gridiron hangover.

Coming off a loss at the hands of 8th ranked Harding last week, Southeastern coach Bo Atterberry was pretty quick to put that one in the past and focus squarely on visiting Arkansas Tech.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. this afternoon at Paul Laird Field.

“There wasn’t a whole lot that needed to be watched of that game,” Atterberry said of last week’s defeat to Harding. “We looked at a few things we need to improve in and moved forward.

“We got off to a good start but the momentum shifted and we never got it back. Some of that was a lack of execution on our part that we need to correct this week.”

There may not be a team in the Great American Conference that knows where the Savage Storm are coming from this week than today’s opponent Arkansas Tech.

Just over a month ago the Wonder Boys were one of the conference favorites and coming off a big opening win when they couldn’t seem to do anything right in a stunning 19-15 loss at Oklahoma Baptist. They shook off the hangover one week later, getting back on the winning track in a 38-31 triumph over Arkansas-Monticello and have been playing very well ever since.

That includes an eye-opening 49-17 pasting of Ouachita Baptist on the road just two weeks ago.

“They (Tech) have definitely found a rhythm and figured out what quarterback they want to go with,” Atterberry commented. “They are very good football team. They are balanced offensively and stout on defense. We have to be assignment sound in all phases of our game this week. If you ever watch Auburn play with the number of formations they use it’s very similar to what Tech does.

“Our offense has shown some positives the last few weeks but hopefully we can get our defensive guys playing fast again like they were early. We haven’t defended the run very well at all in recent weeks. We’ve got to tighten down in our rush defense.”

Injuries have been a key issue in recent weeks for the Savage Storm, who will once again be without a few key players while others are expected to be game time decisions.

One that is expected to play is senior running back Devlon Wortham, who went out in the first half a week ago against Harding and did not return. He leads the squad with 811 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.

“Devlon probably could have come back in the second half last week but there was really no point risking it at 49-17,” Atterberry admitted. “We’ve been bit a little each week with injuries but I’m sure a lot of teams are beat up as well at this time of the year. It’s unfortunate for those guys that have gone down but it’s an opportunity for others to step up. Our job is to get those guys ready every week that haven’t played as much and hopefully they’ll be ready to go when opportunity knocks.”

Southeastern’s ability to get the running game going will be a key to the contest. The Savage Storm average 233 yards per contest on the ground while Arkansas Tech allows just 111 rushing yards an outing.

Something obviously has to give.

“We’ve got to establish the running game,” Atterberry stated. “For the most part our offense has been consistent and it all starts with the ability to run the football.

“We also have to get back to creating turnovers defensively and capitalize on those opportunities when we get them.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

