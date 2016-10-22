Posted on by

Friday’s Prep Football Scores


By The Associated Press

Afton 60, Foyil 6

Alex 30, Geary 18

Altus 42, OKC Southeast 0

Anadarko 54, Lexington 13

Arkoma 37, Cave Springs 0

Barnsdall 53, Quapaw 8

Beggs 44, Okmulgee 15

Blackwell 62, Chandler 6

Blanchard 50, Harrah 0

Canadian 44, Haileyville 16

Carnegie 74, Burns Flat-Dill City 28

Casady 31, Austin St. Stephen, Texas 3

Cashion 52, Yale 20

Chouteau-Mazie 32, Kansas 12

Clinton 35, Weatherford 14

Commerce 46, Oklahoma Union 21

Corn Bible Academy 51, Mountain View-Gotebo 6

Covington-Douglas 50, Welch 26

Crescent 13, Drumright 6

Davenport 58, Depew 20

Destiny Christian 62, Dewar 52

Dibble 30, Frederick 14

Douglass 27, McLoud 20

Durant 56, Noble 49

Edmond Santa Fe 49, Westmoore 34

Fox 56, Wilson 40

Hartshorne 45, Wilburton 21

Healdton 36, Elmore City 14

Hennessey 41, Tonkawa 13

Henryetta 56, Okemah 55

Heritage Hall 37, Newcastle 7

Hilldale 36, Fort Gibson 6

Holland Hall 21, Salina 12

Hollis 27, Cordell 21

Idabel 22, Roland 14

Inola 48, Locust Grove 42

Jenks 55, Yukon 13

Kellyville 35, Morris 34

Keota 48, Gans 0

Ketchum 13, Colcord 6

Lindsay 48, Walters 7

Mangum 40, Ringling 18

Maud 62, Macomb 14

Maysville 28, Allen 26

McGuinness 55, OKC Northwest 0

Meeker 40, Crooked Oak 15

Merritt 42, Sayre 0

Midwest City 7, Putnam City 0

Millwood 60, Luther 0

Minco 22, Wayne 20

Morrison 42, Newkirk 8

Mount St. Mary 19, OKC U.S. Grant 11

Mustang 41, Putnam North 7

Oaks 62, Prue 40

OKC Patriots 66, Wichita Life Prep, Kan. 16

Oklahoma Bible 49, Pawnee 27

Pauls Valley 35, Seminole 14

Pond Creek-Hunter 56, Deer Creek-Lamont 6

Rush Springs 41, Velma-Alma 0

Sallisaw 49, Stilwell 21

Seiling 54, Turpin 34

Sharon-Mutual 46, Balko 0

Star Spencer 34, Little Axe 26

Stroud 31, Christian Heritage Academy 21

Tulsa Webster 12, Capitol Hill 0

Tyrone 50, Boise City 0

Washington 35, Hobart 16

Watts 28, Porum 12

Waynoka 70, Timberlake 30

Weleetka 44, Wetumka 14

Wellston 36, Konawa 28

Wewoka 27, Holdenville 14

Wyandotte 65, Caney Valley 8

