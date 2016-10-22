Coopers headline inaugural SE rodeo Hall of Fame class

Southeastern is poised to induct its first ever Hall of Fame class when it enshrines Betty Gayle Cooper Ratliff, Roy Cooper, Tee Woolman and Caryn Standifer as its inaugural class on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the campus of Southeastern.

“I am excited the Southeastern Rodeo Hall of Fame is becoming a reality this year,” said head rodeo coach Christi Braudrick. “Southeastern Rodeo is the most decorated rodeo program in the United States and it is exciting that we will be honoring individuals each year out of the hundreds of members that have represented it well for more than 60 years.”

“The four individuals representing the first inaugural induction class,” continued Braudrick, “Are no strangers to the sport of rodeo at the collegiate level or professionally. We look forward to the induction ceremony and the future of The Southeastern Rodeo Hall of Fame.”

For tickets to the Hall of Fame Induction Banquet visit GoSoutheastern/RodeoHallOfFame or call 580-745-2288. Tickets are $40 per person or tables can be reserved for $300.

Cooper-Ratliff coached the men’s and women’s rodeo teams at Southeastern for many seasons. She led her athletes to nine team titles, four reserve national championships and 16 individual titles at the CNFR and recorded the most wins by a coach in collegiate rodeo history.

She was inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame in 1987 and joined the Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame in 1998.

She also experienced great success in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, where she was a four-time world champion in calf roping, won one world championship each in goat tying and break-away roping, and was the WPRA’s All-Around Cowgirl three times. She earned reserve champion honors in the WPRA in goat tying three times and in the all-around competition twice. She was the first-ever recipient of the WPRA Pioneer Award in 1996.

Cooper Ratliff was a 1975 graduate from Eastern New Mexico with a bachelor’s degree in Education. While at ENMU She was the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) All-Around Cowgirl at the 1972 College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR). She also was the break-away roping national champion in 1972, as she led Eastern to the CNFR women’s team title. She won four Southwest Region championships in goat tying and recorded two Regional titles in break-away roping. She received the Outstanding Female Athlete Award at ENMU in 1973

She later received a master’s degree from Southeastern and served as the director of equestrian athletics and an instructor of equestrian studies during her service at SE. Cooper-Ratliff passed away in 1999 after battling cancer while coaching at Southeastern.

Cooper is one of the most decorated professional ropers of all time as his impressive rodeo career at Southeastern Oklahoma State University that included a 1975 Collegiate National Finals Rodeo Championship

He then burst onto the professional roping scene in 1976 earning PRCA Rookie of the Year honors while taking home the Calf Roping championship.

In a professional career that has spanned five decades, Cooper has won eight individual world championships, including six tie-down roping titles and the 1983 Triple Crown of World Championships, one of only 10 men in pro-rodeo to ever do so, and one of only 3 to hold multiple Triple Crown titles.

His career includes a record 32 National Finals Rodeo qualifications; 19 qualifications in Calf Roping and 13 in Steer Roping. Cooper owns eight National Finals Rodeo arena records and holds one of the fastest average times in history at the Steer Roping Finals.

Woolman is a 27 time qualifier to the NFR and has also added 19 qualifications in the steer roping, taking home three World Championhips.

He came to southeastern in 1978 to become a football coach on a rodeo scholarship before going on to win the CNFR team roping with Ollie Smith during that 1978 season.

No one in ProRodeo history has qualified for more National Finals Rodeos and National Finals Steer Ropings than Woolman who has combined to reach 37 NFR or NFSR as of 2003.

Tee, short for TeeSquantee (Cherokee for “boys of the woods”) won his first of three world team roping titles as a rookie in 1980 with legend Leo Camarillo.

A header, Woolman also owns four NFR aggregate titles, an NFSR aggregate crown and has won more than $2 million in the arena

Standifer grew up on junior rodeoing in southeastern Oklahoma in the Oklahoma youth rodeo association and the American junior rodeo association throughout Texas and New Mexico.

She won numerous all around and events titles in junior rodeos before bursting onto the scene in the Oklahoma and National High School Rodeo associations where she would go on to capture the numerous Oklahoma high school event and all around championships. Standifer ultimately won the National High School Rodeo Association All Around titles twice and the pole bending and the goat tying titles as well.

She joined the Southeastern rodeo team in 1994 and was instrumental in her team capturing in the CNFR reserve championship.

As a sophomore Standifer was the all-around cowgirl at the CNFR, winning the goat tying championship, taking third in the breakaway roping and eighth in the barrel racing at the college national finals rodeo.

In 1995 she was again the all-around cowgirl, barrel racing champion and took third in the breakaway roping, and Southeastern was the women’s team champions of the CNFR.

As a senior, Standifer was the breakaway roping champion and took sixth in the goat tying.

In her career at SE she won a national championship in every CNFR event at least once and took home the All-Around championship in consecutive seasons.

Matt Thomas is the Sports Information Director at Southeastern

Roy Cooper http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_RoyCooper.jpg Roy Cooper Betty Gayle Cooper http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_BettyGayleCooper.jpg Betty Gayle Cooper