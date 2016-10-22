Self Racing Team claims U.S. Nationals championship

Drag racing fans across the country would probably tell you the first family of racing is the Force family, led by legendary world champion John Force.

Bryan County though has its own first family of racing – the Self family.

They’ve been racing cars at drag racing events across the country for decades but 2016 will likely go down as the best year yet for the Caddo natives.

Kevin Self, the 56-year-old driver for the team, has been on a roll this year with three event victories in the Competition Eliminator Division, including the prestigious U.S. Nationals held in Indianapolis over Labor Day weekend. That National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) event annually draws the 52 biggest names in the business.

“In NHRA it’s kind of like the Super Bowl or like the Daytona 500 for circle racing,” Kevin Self commented. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a young kid to win it. My dad Glen won that race in 1969 and we’ve been going up there with this particular car since 2005. I’d been in the final four racers three times in the past but could never make it further than that round. It really meant a lot to me to win it with my dad involved.

“With that many cars and teams involved you’re not always going to be able outrun everybody and have the best car every run. You’ve got to have some luck to win.”

Self found lady luck on his side at the start of the U.S. Nationals as when he went to warm up the car prior to the first race the fuel pump failed to start when he flipped the toggle switch. If that would have happened when he reached the starting line it would have been fatal to the championship hopes.

The crew was able to quickly replace the roughly two dollar part just in time to make the first race. That enabled him to advance through each round of the competition before clocking a time of 7.79 in the finals to win the crown jewel of drag racing.

The Selfs, who have a shop in Durant building racing engines of all kinds since 1980, have been on the racing circuit on a regular basis since 2002 and try to hit at least two races each month during the season that runs from February through November.

This region of the country is considered Division 4, which includes Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Texas and Louisiana. The NHRA also has 24 races each year on the national level.

While Kevin does the driving he has a very experienced pit crew that does much of the work on the car, including his father Glen, who does all the engine building and work. He also has Johnny Rice from Colbert, who has been on the crew for the past eight years.

“Those things take a lot of maintenance and I’ve got a couple of the best around helping me,” Self added. “We usually try to build new motors over the winter and we always carry a spare with us in case of problems.”

So far this year there have been two Division 4 events in Oklahoma and Self has won both, taking the championship in Tulsa earlier in the year as well as the win at the Lucas Oil Race in Noble just a few weeks ago.

Self’s current car is a F/EA ’32 Bantam, which has been clocked has high as 170 miles per hour over a 1/4 mile strip despite weighing approximately 1,550 pounds.

The Caddo driver has set the national record for fastest run several times and currently holds that distinction after clocking a 169.80 at a race in Shreveport, Louisiana just three weeks ago.

Despite not racing every weekend, Self still sits 11th in the World Championship points standings, where he finished eighth in 2015.

At the moment the team is looking into traveling to Las Vegas next weekend for another national event, which would easily move the Bryan County driver to fifth in the point standings and possibly as high as second with a good run.

That would be a good spot as a Top 10 points finish also gets the driver free entry to all events the following year.

“It’s just not possible for us to make all those races every week that some of those professional guys do,” Self added. “I wish we could but it’s impossible when you’ve got a business to run. We’re fortunate and blessed though that we are able to go race as much as we get to.”

That’s still enough for the Self crew from right here in Bryan County to be one of the best racing teams anywhere in the business.

Kevin Self is shown at the starting line of the U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis in his F/EA ’32 Bantam built at the Self Racing shop in Durant. Self won the prestigious event (the Super Bowl of drag racing) with a title run of 7.79 seconds over the Labor Day weekend. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_SelfStartLine.jpg Kevin Self is shown at the starting line of the U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis in his F/EA ’32 Bantam built at the Self Racing shop in Durant. Self won the prestigious event (the Super Bowl of drag racing) with a title run of 7.79 seconds over the Labor Day weekend. Submitted photos The Self Racing crew of Glen Self (left), Kevin Self and Johnny Rice (right) proudly pose with the championship trophy from the NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. That is one of three races the Bryan County team has won this year. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_SelfCrew.jpg The Self Racing crew of Glen Self (left), Kevin Self and Johnny Rice (right) proudly pose with the championship trophy from the NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. That is one of three races the Bryan County team has won this year. Submitted photos Caddo’s Kevin Self displays the U.S. Nationals drag racing championship trophy the local racing team won over Labor Day weekend. Self finished 8th in the world championship point standings last year and currently stands 11th this year despite only competing part time. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_KevinSelf.jpg Caddo’s Kevin Self displays the U.S. Nationals drag racing championship trophy the local racing team won over Labor Day weekend. Self finished 8th in the world championship point standings last year and currently stands 11th this year despite only competing part time. Submitted photos

Local drag racer having best year ever