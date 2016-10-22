Durant Lions explode offensively to outgun Noble, 56-49

NOBLE – In a game loaded with offensive fireworks, including 1,040 total yards and 105 points, it was ironically two huge defensive stands by Durant in the final three minutes that proved to be the difference in a wild 56-49 victory over Noble Friday night.

The crucial Lion victory opens things back up in the District 5A-3 postseason chase with four teams battling for the final three playoff spots in the final two weeks of the season.

Durant kept its hopes firmly alive with a balanced offensive showcase that produced one of the school’s best all-around performances in years. The Lions finished with 305 yards rushing and 253 yards through the air.

“Finally at the end we made a couple of big defensive plays that were the difference,” Durant head coach Randy Matthews said after the three-hour marathon. “They (Noble) are a very good football team and we took it right to them.

“Our word for the day was effort and that’s what it took for four full quarters. Our kids just gave so much effort out there tonight. I couldn’t be more proud of a group of young men.”

While the Lions were fighting tooth and nail for four quarters, it was the play of senior Tre Harper that had even fans from Noble completely amazed.

The versatile standout accounted for 309 yards of total offense, scored four touchdowns and then drew the biggest defensive assignment of Noble standout receiver Christian Robinson-Moore for much of the game after the Division I recruit snagged five passes for 130 yards in the opening quarter alone. He caught just three passes the remainder of the contest.

“I don’t really like to single players out but what Tre Harper did tonight on both sides of the ball was just phenomenal,” Matthews added. “We challenged him to get after their stud receiver (Robinson-Moore) and he did a tremendous job on him. It made a big difference for us in the long run.”

Early on it looked like it would be another big night for the Noble offense as the hosts wasted only a minute driving 58 yards in five plays for the game’s opening score on a one-yard Danny Arebalo run.

After driving into the red zone but turning it over on downs on their first possession, the Lions put together a terrific 14-play march that covered 87 yards and more importantly ate 5:41 off the clock before Kolby Blake bolted in from a yard out. Durant converted once on fourth down to keep the drive alive.

Noble needed only 21 seconds to answer with a long pass down to the Durant 2 and Arebalo scored his second touchdown on the very next play.

The Lions responded with another sensational march, mixing the runs of Harper, Cade Buchanan and Blake to march 66 yards in nine plays for a 17-yard Harper run that tied it at 14-each.

Danny Arebalo’s third touchdown run of the first half put Noble back in front 21-14 but Durant would answer again late in the second stanza, this time largely on the arm of Buchanan.

The sophomore quarterback hit back-to-back passes to Matthew Knox and Brandon Davis for 28 and 35 yards to kick start the charge. Another 10-yard strike to Knox set the Lions up first and goal for Harper to carry in from the four and knot the contest again just before half.

Durant got the ball to start the third period and put together another monster 14-play, 70-yard drive that took seven minutes off the clock and ended with a Buchanan 11-yard touchdown pass to Knox.

Noble fumbled the ensuing kickoff which Bryan Usry covered at the Bear 44. It took just four plays for the Lions to add to the lead as Buchanan hit Davis in stride for a 32-yard score, capping a run of 21 consecutive Durant points.

After that the Bears were playing catch-up the rest of the night, but would not fold.

The Lions tacked on a 17-yard Buchanan touchdown run and 41-yard burst to the end zone by Harper but Noble answered the call, eventually recovering and scoring on a pair of Baehler Buol scoring tosses in a 36 second span to tie the game at 49 with 4:23 remaining.

That’s when Durant went back to work for a 61-yard touchdown march keyed by a Buchanan pass to Davis in which he eluded multiple Bear defenders for a 28-yard completion. Harper then raced 19 yards untouched for what proved to be the game-winner with 2:44 left in the fourth.

Noble got to midfield on its next drive before Usry broke up a fourth down pass and the Bears had one final possession that reached their own 47 before the Lions held to end the game.

Harper finished with a whopping 38 rushing attempts for a career-best 263 yards and four touchdowns. He had plenty of support in the passing game with Buchanan connecting on 13 of 16 passes for a career-high 253 yards and two scores as well.

Davis caught four passes for 108 yards while Knox added four grabs for 87 yards. Harper caught three for 46 yards and also notched eight tackles unofficially on the defensive side, tying Usry for team-high honors.

Buol threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns for Noble but completed just 21 of 42 in doing so, most of which were the short variety after the first period. The Bears also rushed for 172 yards with Arebalo notching 105 of that along with his three scores.

“Our offensive line did a terrific job all night,” Matthews commented. “It’s tough to gain 558 yards of offense without those guys have a great game. Buchanan stepped up and had a huge game throwing the ball and we had some great plays by Davis and Knox receiving too.

“We’re going to go and celebrate this one tonight and then get back at it for Shawnee tomorrow.”

