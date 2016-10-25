Caddo’s Shelton tops local runners at state meet

Silo boys and Bennington girls each finished 18th in the team standings at the Class 2A State Cross Country Meet Saturday in Shawnee.

There were several outstanding individual showings by local runners in the state event, especially on the girls side where Caddo’s Katlyn Shelton was the top area finisher, placing 36th in a time of 13:42.41.

Nicole McWilliams led the Bennington runners as she took 43rd in 13:41.65 and Cassidy Long from Silo was right behind her with a 44th place showing by clocking in at 13:53.41.

Other Bennington runners included Madison Currie, 100th in 15:16.54; Maci Haislip, 106th at 15:35.47; Kindal Stricklen, 116th in 16:01.31; Samantha Owens, 130th in 16:24.30; and Tammy Miller, 145th at 17:19.71.

While the Silo boys had a solid team performance, it was Tre Frederick from Caddo that topped all Bryan County boys participants, finishing 51st in a time of 19:15.44. His Bruin teammate Halen Triplett ended in 99th at 20:36.44.

Meanwhile for the Rebels, Brandon Dark clocked in at 20:09.59 to finish 86th and Jessen Pratt was close behind in 93rd with a time of 20:17.15.

Silo’s Nic Posekany ended in 105th in 20:55.84, Jacob Long was 108th at 21:05.00, Dustin Barron took 132nd with a mark of 22:14.38 and Jesse Long was 136th at 22:39.59.