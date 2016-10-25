Coppedge leads Storm to 4th place finish

Makayla Coppedge earned first team All-Great American Conference honors with her sixth-place finish to help lead Southeastern to its best finish since 2013 with a fourth-place effort as a team at the GAC Championships hosted at Silverado in Durant.

The Savage Storm finished with 121 points, edging out Southern Arkansas who was fifth with 126 points.

Coppedge clocked the fastest 5K time in SE history as she crossed in 18:31.95, shaving six seconds off the time she posted on the course at the preview meet in September.

Rebekah Christman just missed earning second team all-conference honors in her first championship as she finished 22nd after clocking a time of 19:34.09.

Haylee Story crossed third for the Storm with a time of 20:06.99 to earn herself a 37th place finish overall.

Letizia Hernandez was next in with a time of 20:22.73 to finish 48th, and was followed closely by Morgan Williamson who finished 52nd with a time of 20:29.23.

Bailee Matlock posted a 71st place finish and recorded a time of 21:16.96.

Mireille Hernandez rounded out the SE competitors with a time of 21:41.20 to finish 82nd.

East Central took home the women’s championship with a score of 39 points, while the Tigers’ Anna Mora won the individual title with a time of 17:56.40.

Harding was second with 59 points and Southwestern Oklahoma State was third with 95 points.

The men were led by ECU as well with 29 points as a team, while Kevin Matthews wn the individual title by less than a second.

HU was second on the men’s side as well with 50 points, while SAU was third at 67.

Matt Thomas is the Sports Information Director at Southeastern

Senior Makayla Coppedge heads toward the finish line at Saturday’s Great American Conference Cross Country Championships at Silverado. She finished 6th overall while clocking the fastest 5K time in SE history as she crossed in 18:31.95. The Savage Storm took 4th as a team. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_SECross.jpg Senior Makayla Coppedge heads toward the finish line at Saturday’s Great American Conference Cross Country Championships at Silverado. She finished 6th overall while clocking the fastest 5K time in SE history as she crossed in 18:31.95. The Savage Storm took 4th as a team.