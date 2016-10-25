Vazquez, Lady Lions qualify for 5A state meet

TULSA – Durant senior Jose Vazquez recorded a personal best time to reach state for the third time in his career while the Lady Lion squad took third in regionals to qualify as a team for this week’s Class 5A State Cross Country Meet in Edmond.

Vazquez was outstanding once again, saving his best performance for the right time as he placed 9th in the field of 112 runners with a time of 17 minutes even.

“Jose has had a new fire about him this year,” Durant coach Amanda Reynolds stated. “He trains hard and he gives all he has in competitions. We are extremely proud of how he has led the team in his senior year.”

Durant’s girls meanwhile had another strong team effort with a runners finishing close together, including three regional medalists. Those included Kylee Reed who placed 12th in 21:11, Jacy Springer finished 14th in a personal best time of 21:12 and Jenny Terron was just behind her in 15th with a personal best time as well of 21:14.

Regan Ramos added a 22nd place effort in 21:44, Adrian Tucker took 38th at 22:24, Cassie Bisson was 49th with a mark of 23 minutes even and Catie McCraw rounded out the Durant placers in 57th of the 106-runner field with a time of 23:17.

“The girls ran very well,” Reynolds added. “It’s the fifth year in a row for us to qualify for state as a team which is outstanding.

“We are really proud of the way the girls are coming together toward the end of the season and pushing each other while trying to run as a pack.”

Although they didn’t have any state qualifiers other than Vazquez, the Lions notched several solid showings with their number two through seven runners all clocking in within 77 seconds of each other.

Freshman J.D. Youngblood posted a personal best effort of 18:57 to finish 76th in the individual standings while Cody Hicks was 81st in 19:15 and Dakota Wallace took 85th in a another personal best mark of 19:38.

The other DHS finishers were Caden Orlando, who was 92nd in 19:56, Dominic Wynn was 97th at 20 minutes even and Nick Orozco placed 101st in 20:08.

“J.D. came out of nowhere today with a personal best time,” Reynolds commented. “We knew he had the potential to break 19 minutes this year and it’s exciting to see him do it at regionals. All the boys ran very well and we are proud of them, especially finishing that close in a group time-wise.

“The boys have had a great season for as young as they are and will be back next year gunning to make it to state as a team.”

