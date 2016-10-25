Southeastern holds off Arkansas Tech, 36-31

Time of possession and third down efficiency doesn’t always tell the story in football games. Those were very key statistics however as Southeastern toppled Arkansas Tech, 36-31, in a key Great American Conference matchup Saturday at Paul Laird Field.

The Savage Storm offense controlled the football for more than 40 of the game’s 60 minutes and were extremely efficient on third downs as they converted 15 of 21 opportunities (a phenomenal 71.4 percent).

“The third down conversions were huge,” Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry commented afterward. “If you go back throughout the year those things really play a part in whether you win or lose. I really like the way our offense bounced back after a tough outing a week ago.

“We were obviously very efficient and executed well. We did what we wanted to do controlling the ball and the clock and wore them down. A lot of that is the offensive line again. I noticed in the first half Arkansas Tech was looking a little fatigued on defense. We ran 96 plays and it really didn’t feel like it, but I’m sure their defense was feeling the effects.”

Despite facing one of the top rushing defenses in the Great American Conference, which was yielding just 111 yards on the ground, Southeastern had few problems running the ball with a pair of 100-yard rushers once again.

Ronnie Green led the way with 168 yards on 29 carries while Devlon Wortham contributed 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 24 attempts. Overall, the Savage Storm totaled 268 yards rushing and 257 through the air for tremendous balance.

Quarterback C.B. Cantwell completed a solid 24 of 38 passes for 257 yards and three first half touchdowns that staked Southeastern to a 23-21 halftime advantage. Bryce Steele had a big effort receiving with six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown while Caddo’s Ty Miller contributed six for 60.

One of the only negatives for the Savage Storm was losing the turnover battle with two offensive miscues that occurred when it appeared they were headed for points in Arkansas Tech territory. One of those resulted in a Wonder Boy touchdown after Nik Atkins 70-yard interception return on the game’s opening possession.

“You don’t often lose the turnover battle and win at any level, but we managed to pull it off today,” Atterberry added.

Arkansas Tech scored the first 10 points of the second half to claim a 31-23 lead just over midway through the third quarter before the Southeastern defense stiffened, shutting out the Wonder Boys the rest of the way.

The visitors finished with 348 total yards but were held to just 66 yards over their final four possessions. They also converted just twice in 10 third down opportunities.

“Our defense hasn’t executed at the level we would like to the last couple of weeks but I thought today they came out and played extremely well and executed much better,” Atterberry said. “They did a great job over the last quarter and a half against a really good offense. And we did a great job getting off the field on third down.”

Trailing 31-23, Southeastern put together two lengthy scoring drives that each culminated with one-yard touchdown plunges by Wortham to take the lead for good.

It still however came down to a time-consuming march from the Savage Storm in the final quarter that helped ice it away as they started at their own 13 with seven minutes remaining and ate more than five and a half minutes off the clock, giving the visitors little time for a comeback.

“I think everybody in the stadium knew that would be a big possession,” the Southeastern head coach added. “I was really happy with the way the offense responded. We got in position to make them use all their timeouts and pin them deep with not much time left.”

Southeastern improved to 5-3 heading into another critical GAC road test at Southern Arkansas this week. The Muleriders are 6-2 on the year and one game in front of the Savage Storm in the league standings.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Caddo native looks up the field for yardage after one of his six receptions during Saturday’s 36-31 Southeastern win over Arkansas Tech. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TyMiller2.jpg Caddo native looks up the field for yardage after one of his six receptions during Saturday’s 36-31 Southeastern win over Arkansas Tech. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Southeastern linebacker Justin Young makes a tackle on an Arkansas Tech runner as teammate Chip Jones converges to assist. The Savage Storm defense tossed a shutout over the final quarter and a half to allow Southeastern to rally for a 36-31 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_YoungJones.jpg Southeastern linebacker Justin Young makes a tackle on an Arkansas Tech runner as teammate Chip Jones converges to assist. The Savage Storm defense tossed a shutout over the final quarter and a half to allow Southeastern to rally for a 36-31 victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Quarterback C.B. Cantwell prepares to let a deep pass fly with pressure coming from behind on this play Saturday afternoon. Cantwell threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to help the Savage Storm notch a crucial conference win. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_CBCantwell.jpg Quarterback C.B. Cantwell prepares to let a deep pass fly with pressure coming from behind on this play Saturday afternoon. Cantwell threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to help the Savage Storm notch a crucial conference win. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat