Wild weekend showcases offenses on gridiron

Maybe the stars lined up right and maybe it was a hint of autumn in the air but offensive football hit full throttle in these parts over the weekend.

Numbers never seen before at both the high school and collegiate levels. A defensive coordinator’s nightmare.

Lets start with Friday night. Oh and what a night it was for the Durant Lions.

Noble had been putting up eye-popping offensive numbers all season. And the Lions’ Tre Harper has been a regular with 100-plus and even a 200-yard rushing night this season. Durant’s offensive production however in a 56-49 thriller over Noble was one for the ages though.

You just thought last year’s 61-40 Lion win over Noble was wild. Friday night found the topper.

First off, the 105 combined points Friday was the most EVER scored in the 106-year history of Durant High School football. Period.

It bested the 103 points in a 77-26 loss to Tulsa Washington in 2005. The Hornets were a year removed from a guy name Felix Jones but his understudy Michael Harris wasn’t too shabby and ran wild all over Paul Laird Field that night.

It also outdid the 102-0 shellacking the Lions put on Wapanucka back in 1918. And then 101 points from the year before.

The 558 yards of offense was impressive, but what made it even more so was the incredible balance.

Durant has had 500-yard offensive performance on occassion but usually with either 400-plus rushing or 400-plus passing (see Zac Cater).

You can go back over all 106 years of football and never find a 300-plus rushing and 200-plus passing night, or even vice versa.

Then there’s the individual numbers.

Tre Harper touched the ball 41 times offensively and amassed 309 total yards in a workhorse performance. His 263 yards rushing were a career high.

Speaking of career highs, sophomore Cade Buchanan had a breakout effort as well, hitting on 13 of 16 passes for 253 yards and two scores. Brandon Davis caught four for 108 yards and Matthew Knox also added four catches for 87 yards.

Then 24 hours later on the plains of Texas, the offensive fireworks took centerstage in a monumental way in OU’s 66-59 triumph over Texas Tech.

The Sooners have been playing football more years than the Lions and there had never been a game like Saturday night. Never 125 points combined in a single game. EVER.

A whopping 854 yards of offense. ON BOTH SIDES!

I was in Boulder, Colorado to witness OU’s 82-42 destruction of Colorado and thought I would never see anything like it again.

Baker Mayfield, Joe Mixon, Dede Westbrook and company didn’t reach the school record 875 yards of offense but sure came close.

Unlike that game 36 years ago, they needed every bit of it on Saturday night thanks to the defense having zero answers for Patrick Mahomes and his 88 pass attempts and 819 yards of offense.

The way it was going the bands needed to wait for a defensive stand to play their fight song.

Welcome to the age of offense in football.

