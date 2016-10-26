Antler rattling an artform for buck hunters

With the appearance of deer hunting’s pre-rut phase in these final days of October, bruiser bucks are about to begin cruising around the southern Oklahoma woods, looking for love and at times, spoiling for a fight.

Which brings one of deer hunting’s most enjoyable techniques into play, the act of luring in a buck by banging together a set of antlers in what most know as a rattling sequence.

Now a standard part of deer hunting strategy and lore, the modern practice of antler rattling – or horn rattling as many hunters call it – got its start in Texas more than 80 years ago thanks to the efforts of the late Robert “Bob” Ramsey of Hunt, Texas.

Ramsey, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 91, believed that the first antler rattling efforts dated back as far back as the 1800s.

He himself first tried the technique in November 1933 after an impromptu lesson from a neighboring Uvalde County, Texas rancher named Sam Barkley.

After Barkley instructed the youthful Ramsey on how to clash together a set of deer antlers in an attempt to lure in a buck, the young Ramsey slipped deep into the 5,000-acre family farm in the Texas Hill Country where he promptly tried the technique in a pecan bottom along the Nueces River.

“I started rattling and heard some clattering,” said Ramsey in an interview I did with him a few years before he passed away. “A deer came running down the hill looking all around him for the fight. When he was about 40 yards away, I shot him with a Winchester Model 95 30.06 lever action rifle.”

Why does antler rattling work, both then and now?

“They (bucks) think it’s two bucks fighting over a doe, so they’ll come in looking for that fight, hope to grab the doe and run and get a Big Mac while the other bucks are busy with each other,” said the late Ramsey.

So mesmerized was the Texan by the horn rattling technique that he would eventually publish a small book on the subject (the 1952 Johnny Stewart classic How to Rattle Up a Buck), a pamphlet that would eventually be turned into a vinyl record that instructed hunters in how to properly use the hunting tactic.

Ramsey would also pass on his antler rattling knowledge to countless other deer hunters about how to smash a set of horns together.

One such pupil that credited Ramsey for teaching him the antler rattling technique was none other than the late American novelist, James A. Michener. In fact, Michener nodded to that fact on the acknowledgements page of his epic novel Texas.

“We got to be big friends when he was writing the book Texas,” said Ramsey. “He came out here four or five times. He never took notes, never used a tape recorder. He had a photographic memory.”

So did Ramsey.

After bagging that first rattled-up eight-point buck with a 20-inch spread more than three-quarters of a century ago, Ramsey’s records and personal recollection, up to the time that I interviewed him in 2005, indicated that he had rattled in a mind boggling 2,006 whitetails for himself and other hunters all across Texas and in other parts of North America.

For the record, “rattled in” by the late Ramsey’s definition was a buck that came close enough for the deer’s antler points to be counted.

While the former Texas Game & Fish Commission and Y.O. Ranch wildlife biologist used everything from rattling bags, synthetic antlers, a hunting knife knocked against his rifle stock and even a pair of cedar sticks beaten together in an effort to rattle up whitetails, Ramsey personally preferred to use real headbones.

In fact, he usually recommended that hunters use a solid set of natural antlers or recent sheds from a 10-point buck.

Since Ramsey first learned to rattle in a buck, aside from the modernization of firearms, compound bows and other hunting gear, not much else has changed since horn rattling remains a great way to lure in a buck more than eight decades later.

And that’s why deer hunters like Realtree Outdoors’ television show executive producer David Blanton is a big believer in the art of smashing deer antlers together.

When is the best time to rattle in a buck? Probably in the pre-rut phase that is about to break loose across the Red River Valley.

Blanton indicates that his own hunting experiences and advice that he has received from other deer hunting experts proves that a buck is spoiling for a fight by the end of October as his testosterone levels rise.

And that makes the pre-rut a great time to rattle in a buck.

While the actual rut itself isn’t the best time to use the technique – they are pre-occupied with does – Blanton doesn’t put the horns away just yet.

“Once the rut starts winding down, it’s a good time to rattle again,” said Blanton. “A lot of does have come in and out of heat (by then), but the bucks are still aggressive.”

So how do you rattle and capitalize on big buck aggression before and after the rut?

For starters, you’ve got to have something to rattle with, either a real pair of antlers from a harvested buck, a pair of recent sheds (kept out of the sun and occasionally freshened up with linseed oil), some synthetic antlers or a rattling bag.

Second, you’ve got to make some noise with your real or synthetic horns. How often should you do so? Blanton uses the technique about once every 20 to 30 minutes, smashing the horns together in 20 to 30 second bursts.

“When you rattle, I think you’ve got to be very aggressive and loud, but I don’t think you’ve got to rattle for long,” said Blanton. “The reason I say to rattle for short periods of time is that while you cannot over rattle, the more you do rattle, the more you give a buck the chance to pinpoint exactly where that sound is coming from.”

Third, keep in mind that most bucks will try to pinpoint rattling noise by approaching cautiously from the downwind side of a hunter’s stand. So pay careful attention to that area near your stand, being ready to shoot before a rattled-in buck gets a snootful of human scent and bolts away.

And finally, don’t forget that antler rattling is not a silver bullet kind of technique either.

“Rattling isn’t magic and it’s not going to work every time, and not even most of the time,” said Blanton. “And a lot of times, even when deer do respond to the horns, they may not come in walking or charging in like you read about in magazines.”

But when antler rattling does work for a hunter, it’s a deer hunting experience that they’ll never forget.

Even many decades later, way on down the hunting road.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas

As the pre-rut phase of the whitetail autumn begins to approach across southern Oklahoma, it’s time for deer hunters to begin rattling for bruiser bucks on the move. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_PreRut-Rattle.jpg As the pre-rut phase of the whitetail autumn begins to approach across southern Oklahoma, it’s time for deer hunters to begin rattling for bruiser bucks on the move.