Diamond fuels solid Shawnee arsenal

Most Durant football fans will tell you October 15 was just another Friday night a year ago. That’s not the case for some Shawnee faithful.

Many still have bad memories of that night at venerable Jim Thorpe Stadium when Durant snatched away a 25-21 victory over the Wolves which sent them into a tailspin and ultimately a rare non-playoff season over the past decade.

The thing that still eats away at the Wolves is the missed chances. Four trips into the red zone against the Durant defense. ZERO points.

This week is a chance at redemption for the Wolves with a playoff berth on the line with the 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Shawnee.

Shawnee currently stands with a 4-4 record this year but that should be considered a bit misleading.

The Wolves lost to Class 6A juggernaut Tulsa Washington, 43-6, and perennial 5A playoff contender Guthrie, 29-26, in non-district action.

In the second week of district play they gave district champ McAlester all it wanted and more before a failed two-point conversion in the second overtime allowed the Buffs to escape with a 54-53 victory.

One week later offensive standout Tyree York suffered a serious injury with a broken rib during Shawnee’s game at Coweta and had to have fluid removed from his lung. The stunned Wolves lost 14-7 and York has not played since, forcing Shawnee to shuffle the lineup.

They have won two in a row since but are still trying to find additional offensive playmakers to go with senior quarterback Jack Diamond and receiver Christian Patterson.

Diamond, who is expected to take a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Mississippi, has completed 116 of 223 passes for 1,759 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has been intercepted seven times in eight games this season.

Durant fans are sure to remember Diamond from a year ago as he threw for 390 yards and three touchdowns.

Since York’s injury, Christian Patterson has been the go-to receiver, averaging 18.9 yards per catch while scoring seven touchdowns. York had nine scoring grabs in the Wolves’ first five games this year.

The quarterback is also a threat to run the ball, along with the one-two punch of Malik Tate (427 yards rushing, 3 TDs) and Trejuan Shawn (330 yards rushing, 2 TDs).

They love to run behind Texas A&M commit Creed Humphrey, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound animal that is also a force on the defensive side of the ball.

Another strong red zone performance may be key to the Lions escaping Shawnee with another win and this time a postseason berth to boot.

Shawnee News-Star sports editor Billy Brown contributed to this story