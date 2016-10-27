Harper named Vyve Player of the Week

Durant senior running back Tre Harper was named Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week for his outstanding play in the Lions 56-49 win over Noble Friday night.

Harper had a monster game on both sides of the ball and the Lions needed every bit of it in a hard-fought score-a-thon win over the Bears. Harper accounted for 309 total yards and four touchdowns including a career-best 263 yards rushing. He also had eight tackles and broke up three passes after being pressed into defensive duty in the first quarter.

A note for honorable mention went to sophomore quarterback Cade Buchanan who completed 13-16 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

On the evening Durant amassed 558 total yards offense in the pivotal district win.

The Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week is presented to the player who most exemplifies competition, teamwork, leadership and sportsmanship for his high school team each Friday night.

For week eight, that player is Durant’s Tre Harper.

“We are very committed to the communities we serve,” said Diane Quennoz, Vyve SVP, Marketing and Customer Experience. “Nothing brings communities together like high school football, and Vyve is honored to be associated with Durant football and recognize the Lions dedicated players and team each week.”

About Vyve Broadband LLC

Vyve Broadband, founded in 2012, is an innovative company serving largely non-urban communities in nine states, including Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, Colorado and Wyoming. A technology leader in the cable and broadband sectors, Vyve Broadband offers an extensive range of broadband, fiber connectivity, cable television and voice services for commercial and residential customers. Vyve was formed as a platform to provide the very best next-generation services and features available along with a sector-leading customer experience. Residential services include high-speed Internet with speeds up to 1 Gig, all-digital, high-definition video and fully featured digital voice. Vyve Business Services include optical Ethernet, PRI and hosted voice services for the business community.

