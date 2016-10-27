Football Playoff Scenarios

There’s a lot of uncertainty with ifs and buts this time of year when it comes to high school football playoff qualifying.

Whose in? Whose out? Whose still got a chance?

One certainty however is that if the Durant Lions win Friday night at Shawnee they will be in the postseason for the first time since 2011.

The Lions solidified their positioning Friday with a wild 56-49 victory at Noble.

Now a victory Friday would most assuredly put them into the playoffs, a loss wouldn’t necessarily put them out either. They would have to defeat Tulsa Edison in Week 10 though and get some help from Shawnee in its regular season finale with Noble.

Beating Shawnee would earn the Lions a playoff spot but it would most likely be on the road baring a surprising upset loss by Coweta to either Glenpool or Tulsa East Central. Passing the Tigers in any three-way points tiebreaker is highly unlikely at this juncture.

As for District B-5, Caddo secured its postseason berth last Thursday in a 52-6 romp over Strother and will be playing for positioning over the final two weeks of the season.

The Bruins can guarantee themselves no worse than second place and a home playoff contest with wins over Maysville and Allen the next two weeks.

There is still the possibility of the district title for Caddo, but the Bruins will need help with an Allen victory over Maud this week to maintain that quest.