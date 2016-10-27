Southeastern faces another major test Saturday

It took seven lead changes for the Savage Storm to outlast Arkansas Tech 36-31 in a thriller at Paul Laird Field last Saturday.

That big win boosted the Storm to 5-3 overall and in Great American Conference play and into sole possession of fourth place in league play.

After topping the Wonder Boys, coach Bo Atterberry’s team will travel from the City of Magnolias to Magnolia, Arkansas, this weekend to face the Muleriders of Southern Arkansas University.

The Storm will again be facing a team one spot ahead in the conference with a chance to rearrange the standings. SAU could well be named the unhappy Hornets because teams always run into a nest of those stingers in Mulerider country.

The Muleriders have scored 50, 37 and 52 points in the last three games and are tied with Henderson State at 6-2 for second place in the GAC.

Similarities: Back in the day, Southeastern was known as SSC for Southeastern State College and Southern Arkansas was known as SSC for Southern State College. School colors were Blue and Gold for each team.

The name Muleriders supposedly came about back in the time of train travel. SAU had to travel a bit to catch the train and one day the roads were washed out and automobiles couldn’t make it.

The team, coaches and any others had to ride mules to meet the train.

That’s the story I heard and I’m sticking to it.

THE LATEST GAC standings have been released and Harding University tops the chart at 8-0.

Southern Arkansas and Henderson State are knotted at 6-2 with Southeastern alone at 5-3.

Arkansas Tech, Northwestern, Ouachita Baptist and Southwestern are tied at 4-4. Arkansas-Monticello is 3-5, Oklahoma Baptist 2-6 with East Central and Southern Nazarene at the bottom at 1-7 each.

THIS WEEK’S schedule has Southern Nazarene visiting Ouachita Baptist for a head start with a 6 p.m. Thursday kickoff.

Saturday’s games feature Southeastern at Southern Arkansas, Southwestern at Harding, Northwestern at Arkansas Tech and Oklahoma Baptist at Henderson State for 2 p.m. matchups.

East Central is at Arkansas-Monticello for a 3 p.m. kickoff.

LAST WEEK’S results: Southeastern 36-31 over Arkansas Tech; Southern Arkansas 50-24 over Henderson State; Arkansas-Monticello topped Ouachita Baptist 34-26; Northwestern zapped Southern Nazarene 42-9; Southwestern nipped Oklahoma Baptist 37-35; and Harding defeated East Central 35-7.

BY THE NUMBERS, scoring and total offense are close for both Southeastern and Southern Arkansas.

Southeastern has the edge in rushing and Southern Arkansas is ahead in passing.

The Savage Storm are averaging 35.5 points per game to nip the Muleriders, who log 34 points per game.

SE has 1,898 total rushing yards for a 5.3 average per carry and 237.3 yards per game.

SAU has gained 1,272 rushing yards for 3.6 per try and 159 ypg.

The Storm have 1,704 yards through the air for 11.51 per catch and 213 per game. SoArk has 2,376 total passing yards for 11.9 per catch and 297 yards per game.

Total offense shows Southeastern with 3,602 yards for 6.2 per play and 450.3 yards per game. The Muleriders have 3,648 yards for 5.5 per play and 456.0 yards per game.

INDIVIDUALLY, Southeastern running back Devlon Wortham is second in the league in rushing and Ronnie Green is third.

Wortham is tied for the lead in scoring and kicker Joel Carlos is fifth. Kaymon Farmer is tied for fourth in receptions and seventh in receiving yards. Quarterback C-B Cantwell is fifth in passing and total offense.

Wortham tops Storm runners with 113.88 yards per game, 7.2 per carry and a total of 911 yards and 13 touchdowns on 126 carries and a long gain of 58.

Green is a close second at 112.38 per game, 5.8 per carry, 899 yards and seven TDs on 155 attempts with a long of 47.

Michael Nunnery (5-10, 243, redshirt junior from Bossier, Louisiana) leads the Muleriders with 131 rushes for 641 yards and seven touchdowns, 4.9 per carry, a long of 80 and 80.1 yards per game.

Southeastern’s Cantwell has completed 148 of 226 passes for 1,704 yards, seven interceptions and 14 touchdowns. He hits 65.49 percent of his throws and averages 213 yards per game with a long gain of 74 yards.

SAU’s Barrett Renner (6-3, 192, redshirt-sophomore from Rowlett, Texas) has hit 182 of 286 attempts for 63.6 percent, 2,213 yards, 14 TDs, 12 picks, a long of 87 and 276.6 yards per game.

On the receiving end, Southeastern’s Farmer has 34 catches for 438 yards, 12.88 per catch, five touchdowns, a long of 74 and 62.57 yards per game.

Bryce Steele has caught 29 passes for 375 yards, five scores, 12.93 per catch, a long of 35 and a game average of 46.88 yards.

Jonathan Weisheit (5-11, 174, redshirt-junior from Frisco, Texas) paces Southern Arkansas with 38 catches for 423 yards, one touchdown, 11.1 yards per catch, a long gain of39 and 52.9 yards per game.

Karonce Higgins (6-1, 179, redshirt-sophomore from Searcy, Arkansas) has 30 catches for 452 yards and four TDs, 15.1 yards per grab, a long of 87 and 56.5 per game. Tanner Hudson (6-5, 206, redshirt junior from Camden, Tennessee and the University of Memphis) averages 50.5 yards per game on 31 catches for 404 yards and four scores, 13 yards per completion and a long of gain of 30 yards.

ON THE ROAD this season, the Savage Storm have played the Reddies of Henderson State, the Bison of Oklahoma Baptist, the Bulldogs of Southwestern and the Bisons of Harding.

At home, opponents have been the Tigers of Ouachita Baptist, the Crimson Storm of Southern Nazarene, the Rangers of Northwestern and the Wonder Boys of Arkansas Tech.

After the Muleriders Saturday, Southeastern will host the Boll Weevils of Arkansas-Monticello in the final home game on November 5.

The final game of the season will just up the road at Ada when the Storm take on the Tigers of East Central.

Game time Saturday is 2 p.m. in Magnolia. Fans not traveling can follow the action live on the Southeastern Sports Network at 96.1 F.M. on Mix 96.