SE opens basketball season with D1 exhibitions

It may not feel like it outside yet but college basketball season is here.

At least the exhibition season that is.

Both the Southeastern women’s and men’s teams open the exhibition season on the road Sunday with Division I visits.

The Savage Storm women will be at historic Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater for a 2 p.m. tipoff against Oklahoma State while the Storm men travel to El Paso for another 2 p.m. contest with the University of Texas-El Paso.

It’s still early obviously, but women’s coach Darin Grover and men’s coach Kelly Green are both eager to test their squads’ mettle in the preseason opportunities.

Grover’s club was picked to finish fifth in the Great American Conference in early voting of league coaches.

They return a pair of double figure scorers with three-point shooting wizard Olivia Potter along with high-scoring Rachel Wallace.

The Cowgirls return a solid nucleus from a 21-10 squad that reached the NCAA Tournament a season ago.

“We are very excited to be playing in Stillwater on Sunday,” Grover commented. “Playing in one of the most historic college venues in the country is not something that every coach or player gets to experience.

“Obviously playing a team from one of the premier conferences in the country will be a major challenge. We are really looking forward to the experience.”

Southeastern’s men begin a three-game exhibition slate that will include treks to Division I Oral Roberts and Texas State next week as well.

The Savage Storm were tabbed 10th in the preseason voting of the 12 Great American Conference coaches despite returning three of their top four scorers from an 11-17 finish a year ago.

Anton Cook was honorable mention All-Conference last season and the club’s top returning scorer with 15 points an outing.

They’ll face a UTEP squad that posted a 19-14 record in Conference USA last season.

“We have been fortunate to play University of Texas-El Paso five of the last six years and this year we have also picked up Oral Roberts and Texas State,” Green said. “We look forward to playing the exhibition games each year because it gives us an opportunity to play against quality opponents that in some cases may be bigger and stronger than us. Our guys really enjoy the chance to play in a game-like situation instead of a practice or scrimmage. This gives us a good gauge on where we are with our team, individuals and the many things we need to do to improve.

“Our seniors (Anton Cook, Tyler Lonzie, and Nathan Jackson) are our most experienced players returning and have been providing excellent leadership to a very inexperienced and young group of guys we have on our roster. They all contributed to our success last year and we are expecting big things from them in their senior season.”

Harold Harmon contributed to this story.

