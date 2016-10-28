The Two-Minute Warning

Durant at Shawnee

Kickoff: 7:30

Stadium: Jim Thorpe Stadium (5,000)

Records: Durant 4-4 (3-2 in district), Shawnee 4-4 (3-2 in district)

Broadcast: 106.3 FM KLBC

Series History: 19th meeting as Shawnee leads the all-time series 13-5. Last year’s 25-21 win snapped a string of six consecutive losses to the Wolves. Durant’s last win prior to that was 48-28 in 2006. The first meeting ever between the schools came in 1984 – a 7-3 Lion win.

Last Meeting: The Lions limited Shawnee to 12 yards rushing and held the Wolves scoreless on four red zone chances in a 25-21 victory. Tre Harper notched a season-high 161 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Durant. Shawnee QB Jack Diamond threw for 390 yards and three scores.

Last Week: Durant put up record numbers rushing, passing and scoring in a wild 56-49 win at Noble that solidified the Lions’ spot in the Class 5A postseason chase. Tre Harper had 38 carries for 263 yards rushing while Cade Buchanan hit on 13 of 16 pass attempts for 253 yards. Shawnee showed its balance with 207 yards rushing and 202 yards passing in a 27-7 win at Tulsa Edison.

Key Players: Durant – RB Tre Harper, QB Cade Buchanan, LB Bryan Usry, S Kolby Blake; Shawnee – QB Jack Diamond, RB Malik Tate, WR Christian Patterson, DB Trejuan Shaw

Notes: Durant looks for back-to-back victories over Shawnee for just the second time ever. The only other time the Lions notched wins in consecutive seasons was 1988 (10-7 win) and 1989 (25-13 victory) when current athletic director and assistant coach Tony Tubbs starred on the Lion defense. The Lions have not reached the playoffs since 2011 when they lost to Guthrie (53-7) in round one. Tre Harper has 1,255 yards rushing and is less than 400 yards away from the single season DHS record.