Caddo fighting for playoff positioning tonight

A home playoff football game at Bruin Field or a trip somewhere like Canadian, Dewar, Weleetka or Wetumka. That’s what the Caddo Bruins can determine on the field the final two weeks of the regular season.

The 5-3 Bruins postseason destination hinges on what they do tonight at home versus Maysville and at Allen next week. Maud, who narrowly defeated the Bruins, continues to lead District B-5 at 3-0 with Caddo, Allen and Maysville deadlocked at 2-1. The Tigers can pretty much lock up the district top seed with a win over Allen this week. A loss by Maud could open the top spot for Caddo.

That’s provided the Bruins can defeat a good Maysville squad in the 7 o’clock Senior Night match up.

“It’s a big night for them,” said Caddo head coach Jeremy Proctor of his 11 seniors. “I’ve challenged them this week. It may be their last time to play a home football game at Bruin Field. We told them and challenged them to show up Friday night and play your best game.”

The visiting Warriors, directed by new head coach Lee Bluejacket, invade Bryan County fresh off a 28-26 win over Allen last week. Maysville is 5-3 with the three losses to Class B biggies Alex (52-6), Davenport (52-0) and Maud (32-24). The wins have been of the lopsided variety except for the Allen nail-biter.

Tonight’s game will feature a couple of Class B’s top running backs.

Caddo’s Daniel Hawkins has rushed for 1,079 yards. Maysville will counter with big school move-in Deshai Notti, a 6-2, 210-pound junior who came to the Warriors from Norman North. Through six games Notti has run for 1185 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has five 100-yard outings including 28 carries for a whopping 220 yards versus Allen last week.

“They will run in a double tight set,” said Proctor. “They get him going downhill and do a lot of pulling and things like that. Other teams have stacked the box against him and they’ve shut him down somewhat. Maud did a good job and ended up winning the game by eight points. Our defense is going to have to step up for sure and hopefully shut him down.”

Senior running back Hunter Cornelius, 6-0. 150, has been another ground threat rushing for 410 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Simmons, a 5-10, 170-pound freshman is getting most of the snaps at quarterback.

“When he does throw, I have challenged our secondary to go up and get the ball and take it from them,” Proctor added. “They have been prone to turnovers. Hopefully, we can win that battle.”

Defensively, the Warriors are led by senior linebacker Cash Dowers, who checks in at 5-11, 150, along with Simmons and Cornelius.

“They have some tradition over there,” the Caddo skipper said. “Barry Odom, the coach at Missouri played there and coached at Ada. The administration and community opted to go to eight-man football and they aren’t doing so bad. So we will have our hands full.”

Playoff look ahead: Caddo’s B-5 district will be matched up versus its former district in the first round of the upcoming playoffs. Weleetka, 3-0 in B-6 district play and one of the top teams in the class, will await the fourth-place finisher from the Bruins’ district. The Outlaws are to be avoided. Consistently strong programs Dewar and Wetumka along with Canadian are all 1-1 in the district and battling for playoff positioning. Canadian is the surprise there after struggling in recent years. A post season game versus Wetumka would be a rematch from early this season.

One of Caddo’s losses came in September to the Chieftains. It was a disappointing “what if” setback. The Bruin offense piled up 594 total yards, including 459 on the ground. But CHS gave the ball away four times with two of those turnovers leading to Wetumka scores. Referees also called back a pair of Bruin touchdowns.

Stat check: Hawkins has accounted for 1,988 all-purpose yards (rushing, pass receiving and special team). He has scored 24 touchdowns adding three two-point conversions for 150 points. Quarterback Colton Ledford’s passing yardage total reached 906 yards after completing 7 of 8 throws for 105 yards versus Strother. Ledford has also added 292 yards rushing and picked off three opposing passes from his spot in the Bruin secondary.

Daniel Stone is leading the Bruins in tackles with 81. Clayton Holbrook is not far behind with 71 stops.

Jim Reagan is Sports Director for KSEO/KLBC Radio in Durant

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 8 Steven Crawford

or 32 Johnathun Atwood

OL 55 Zach Glover

C 60 Michael Usrey

OL 71 Matthew Jenkins

TE 22 Daniel Stone

QB 12 Colton Ledford

FB 20 Clayton Holbrook

RB 10 Daniel Hawkins

Defense

DL 71 Matthew Jenkins

NG 60 Michael Usrey

DE 17 Drew Schoolcraft

LB 22 Daniel Stone

LB 20 Clayton Holbrook

CB 32 Johnathun Atwood

CB 10 Daniel Hawkins

FS 12 Colton Ledford

The Caddo defense was all over Strother in last week’s game, including junior defensive end Matthew Jenkins (71). The Bruins will need the same type of effort tonight against an explosive Maysville running game as they try to keep their district championship hopes alive. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_CaddoDefense.jpg The Caddo defense was all over Strother in last week’s game, including junior defensive end Matthew Jenkins (71). The Bruins will need the same type of effort tonight against an explosive Maysville running game as they try to keep their district championship hopes alive.