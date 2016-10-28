Playoffs on the line as Durant visits Shawnee

While it’s not do-or-die for either team this week, there will be plenty at stake tonight when Durant travels to Shawnee to face the Wolves.

The winner will lock up a berth in the playoffs while the loser will have to wait another week and possibly even need help to gain entry to the postseason.

Durant has not reached the playoffs since 2011 while Shawnee is bidding to return to the postseason dance after falling short last year.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Jim Thorpe Stadium on the Shawnee High School campus.

“Our guys have had a vision of getting in the playoffs and being a playoff team from the very beginning,” head coach Randy Matthews said. “We have a big opportunity to accomplish those goals that the players, coaches, fans and community all want to happen.”

The Lions look to continue the momentum from a monumental performance a week ago at Noble in which they showcased their most balanced, and potent, offensive attack of the season that piled up 253 yards passing in addition to 305 yards on the ground.

Tre Harper posted 309 yards of total offense while Cade Buchanan threw for 253 yards. Both were career highs.

“Our guys up front did a great job last week,” Matthews commented. “It was a big night for Tre both offensively and defensively. On defense he played a big part in stopping their big receiver. Cade was just phenomenal throwing the ball. Completing 13 of 16 is just a tremendous percentage.

“It was a good night for us, especially offensively to see the fruits of our labor come to fruition.”

There’s no time to rest on their laurels however as it may take that type of balance again against a Shawnee squad that has shown the ability to put points on the board in bunches as well. Look no further than the Wolves’ 54-53 double-overtime loss to district front-runner McAlester just four weeks ago.

The Wolves have a proven commodity at quarterback in Jack Diamond, who torched the Lion defense for 390 yards through the air last season. He has continued putting up impressive numbers, even though they lost standout Tyree York to injury three weeks ago.

“You can tell just by watching the quarterback (Diamond) that he has a great relationship with all his receivers,” stated Matthews. “Obviously they spend a lot of time playing catch and running routes. He is extremely efficient and has gotten a lot better this year at not just locking in on one receiver, but looking off coverage a lot more. They are balanced in what they want to do and he is running the ball a lot more than he was last year.

“We’ll have to stay in our zones and stay with our assignments on their receivers because they get them all involved.”

One player to watch for Shawnee won’t be too hard to miss. That’s Creed Humphrey, a 6-5, 315-pound talent on both the offensive and defensive lines. He was previously committed to Texas A&M but switched his pledge to the University of Oklahoma last month.

He is ranked sixth in the state in the Daily Oklahoman’s Class of 2017 Top 30 list.

“He definitely catches your eye pretty quickly,” Matthews said of the imposing big man, who is also a state champion wrestler. “They are big and physical all around so you’ve got to put some leverage up front and have a bunch of people running to the football or they are going to line up and right it right over you.

“Defensively I think they are even better on the edges in what they are trying to do. They present a big challenge for our offensive front to establish the running game once again.”

Special teams played a key factor in the game last year with an errant snap over the punter’s head that cost Shawnee dearly in the opening half of play. The Wolves also sputtered in the red zone, failing to score on any of their four possessions in that territory.

“What we have been able to do on special teams week in and week out makes a big difference,” Matthews added. “We got an extra possession last week and we weren’t even trying to on-side kick the ball.

“Last year they (Shawnee) had some snapping difficulty that really hurt them. It’s going to play a big part again this week.”

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 22 Matthew Knox

WR 86 Brody Morgan

or 2 Brandon Davis

LT 75 Tyler Olive

LG 56 Braden Rudolf

C 64 Cameron Steadman

RG 53 Jacob Gooch

RT 71 Bruen Wood

WR 9 Jeremy Seward

QB 5 Cade Buchanan

FB 7 Dakota Finley

RB 21 Tre Harper

Defense

DE 75 Tyler Olive

DT 60 Jared Iscimenler

DT 70 Trever Wann

DE 51 Parker Morgan

OLB 21 Tre Harper

MLB 45 Landon Tubbs

OLB 25 Bryan Usry

CB 22 Matthew Knox

CB 2 Brandon Davis

SS 8 Kolby Blake

FS 13 Jaston Daniels

Special teams have played a key part in extra possessions for the Lions in recent weeks and should have a major impact tonight at Shawnee. Last year the Lions were able to take advantage of a pair of big plays in the special teams to notch a 25-21 victory over the Wolves. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DurantSpecialTeams.jpeg Special teams have played a key part in extra possessions for the Lions in recent weeks and should have a major impact tonight at Shawnee. Last year the Lions were able to take advantage of a pair of big plays in the special teams to notch a 25-21 victory over the Wolves.