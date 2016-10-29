Caddo falls to Maysville avalanche in District B-5 battle

CADDO – Things got off to a promising start for the Caddo Bruins Friday night but soured in a hurry as they dropped a 66-16 Senior Night decision to Maysville.

The score was knotted 16-16 late in the first period when the Warriors completely took over with 50 unanswered points.

The Bruins had no answer for the Maysville rushing attack as the visitors opened the game with five touchdowns on the ground, including three of the long variety.

“We practiced really hard all week on stopping their run game and stopping their running backs,” Caddo head coach Jeremy Proctor said. “But they (Maysville) came out and wanted to play and we didn’t. And it really showed tonight. It’s Senior Night and I thought we would come out and play hard. For the most part we did but made way too many mistakes.

“We’ve got to wipe this one out of our memory and go to Allen next week and get a win. There are still district playoff implications and where we end up going in the playoffs. We just have to get back to work on Monday.”

Caddo drew first blood in the contest with a long touchdown run by Johnathun Atwood just two minutes and 29 seconds into the contest. Daniel Hawkins’ two-point conversion made it 8-0 Bruins.

Maysville quickly answered with a touchdown run on the very next play to tie it and took the lead with another long scoring burst a couple minutes later.

The Bruins rallied with a Hawkins long touchdown run of their own and Clayton Holbrook’s two-point conversion tied the game at 16.

A third Warrior touchdown run in the quarter put Maysville ahead for good at 22-16 and started an avalanche. An interception return for a touchdown with nine seconds left in the half put Maysville in front 52-16 at intermission.

The Warriors returned the second half kickoff for a score and then returned a Caddo fumble for the final touchdown to end the game in the third period.

Caddo closes the regular season Friday at Allen with the winner claiming the third place playoff position and the loser falling to fourth.

District B-5

Team (Dist Pts) Record

Maud (+40) 4-0

Maysville (+24) 3-1

Allen (+13) 2-2

Caddo (+13) 2-2

Strother (-30) 1-3

Macomb (-60) 0-4

This Week’s Games

Maysville 66, Caddo 16

Maud 46, Allen 22

Strother 65, Macomb 6

Next Week’s Games

Caddo at Allen

Strother at Maud

Macomb at Maysville

Caddo’s Clayton Holbrook tries to shake off a tackle attempt by a Maysville defender during Friday night’s contest at Bruin Field. Caddo dropped a 66-16 verdict to fall to 2-2 in district play and 5-4 overall. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_CaddoFB-20a.jpg Caddo’s Clayton Holbrook tries to shake off a tackle attempt by a Maysville defender during Friday night’s contest at Bruin Field. Caddo dropped a 66-16 verdict to fall to 2-2 in district play and 5-4 overall. Randy Bruce | Durant Daily Democrat