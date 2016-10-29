Posted on by

Friday’s Prep Football Scores


By The Associated Press

Ada 31, Blanchard 19

Adair 54, Oklahoma Union 16

Afton 54, Hulbert 0

Alex 44, Cyril 22

Antlers 25, Hugo 6

Apache 51, Healdton 6

Ardmore 55, Duncan 16

Arkoma 32, Gans 22

Arkoma 32, Porum 22

Barnsdall 52, Foyil 28

Berryhill 31, Sperry 14

Bishop Kelley 49, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0

Bixby 28, Booker T. Washington 0

Bridge Creek 20, Lone Grove 19

Bristow 56, Beggs 28

Broken Arrow 31, Edmond Memorial 7

Buffalo 44, Balko 0

Burns Flat-Dill City 46, Snyder 28

Caney Valley 35, Kansas 8

Carl Albert 49, Piedmont 21

Cascia Hall 40, Grove 36

Cashion 66, Drumright 34

Cave Springs 48, Colcord 6

Cement 22, Corn Bible Academy 8

Central 32, Harrah 21

Central High 20, Fox 14

Central Sallisaw 41, Talihina 6

Cherokee 52, Ringwood 20

Chisholm 56, Pawhuska 10

Choctaw 54, Deer Creek 7

Cleveland 48, Tecumseh 6

Clinton 68, Chickasha 14

Coalgate 28, Tishomingo 14

Collinsville 28, Claremore 14

Community Christian 35, Frederick 28

Cordell 45, Sayre 0

Covington-Douglas 66, Deer Creek-Lamont 40

Coweta 33, Tulsa East Central 14

Crossings Christian School 50, Wellston 8

Cushing 47, Morris 8

Davenport 60, Oaks 0

Del City 33, El Reno 15

Depew 54, South Coffeyville 8

Edmond Santa Fe 28, Yukon 24

Elk City 42, Newcastle 21

Elmore City 15, Empire 0

Fairview 37, Hooker 20

FW Country Day, Texas 35, Casady 14

Geary 50, Carnegie 44

Guthrie 41, Woodward 14

Guymon 32, OKC Northwest 22

Hennessey 35, Newkirk 8

Heritage Hall 33, Cache 14

Hilldale 63, Stilwell 28

Holdenville 28, Haskell 14

Holland Hall 48, Colcord 6

Hominy 65, Kiefer 0

Idabel 42, Eufaula 20

Immanuel Lutheran 36, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 32

Inola 35, Keys (Park Hill) 32

Jenks 63, Westmoore 28

John Marshall 47, Lexington 7

Jones 36, Douglass 7

Keota 58, Watts 22

Ketchum 36, Chouteau-Mazie 6

Kingfisher 55, Blackwell 6

Kingston 52, Atoka 14

Lincoln Christian 57, Locust Grove 6

Lindsay 36, Hobart 20

Luther 26, Meeker 20

MacArthur 54, Altus 20

Mangum 66, Hinton 21

Marlow 57, Comanche 0

Maud 46, Allen 22

Maysville 66, Caddo 16

McAlester 44, Glenpool 3

McGuinness 55, Eisenhower 15

McLoud 42, Bethel 14

Metro Christian 60, Tulsa Rogers 7

Midwest City 39, Enid 10

Millwood 68, OKC Northeast 0

Minco 44, Oklahoma Christian Academy 36

Moore 45, Owasso 36

Morrison 36, Oklahoma Bible 10

Mounds 48, Liberty 16

Mountain View-Gotebo 36, Temple 12

Muldrow 20, Roland 6

Muskogee 62, Sapulpa 21

Mustang 22, Southmoore 21

Noble 40, Tulsa Edison 7

Norman North 48, Edmond North 22

Nowata 46, Commerce 24

Okeene 41, Beaver 0

Oklahoma Centennial 34, Capitol Hill 21

Oklahoma Christian School 28, Chandler 26

Okmulgee 40, Kellyville 21

Oologah 51, McLain/TSST 12

Paoli 62, Sasakwa 36

Pauls Valley 56, Madill 35

Pawnee 38, Crescent 14

Perkins-Tryon 40, Mount St. Mary 24

Plainview 40, Seminole 12

Ponca City 10, Norman 6

Pond Creek-Hunter 74, Bluejacket 26

Poteau 61, Broken Bow 21

Prague 40, Star Spencer 6

Purcell 40, Anadarko 12

Regent Prep 61, Medford 12

Rejoice Christian School 56, Fairland 0

Ringling 55, Velma-Alma 8

Rush Springs 35, Merritt 14

Sallisaw 41, Fort Gibson 6

Sand Springs 47, Bartlesville 28

Savanna 28, Pocola 20

Sequoyah Tahlequah 46, Jay 13

Sequoyah-Claremore 62, Dewey 41

Sharon-Mutual 82, Boise City 34

Shattuck 34, Seiling 8

Shawnee 27, Durant 7

Skiatook 17, Pryor 14

Southwest Covenant 28, Grandfield 26

Spiro 56, Panama 0

Stigler 64, Heavener 0

Stillwater 29, Putnam City 22

Stratford 47, Marietta 28

Strother 65, Macomb 6

Stroud 52, Crooked Oak 8

Sulphur 56, Dickson 0

Summit Christian 7, Woodland 0

Thackerville 38, Coyle 18

Tonkawa 40, Alva 14

Tulsa Webster 14, Verdigris 7

Turpin 54, Canton 8

Tuttle 28, Bethany 14

Tyrone 52, Timberlake 0

Union 72, Putnam North 0

Vian 41, Okemah 14

Victory Christian 56, Salina 0

Vinita 35, Miami 28

Wagoner 42, Catoosa 13

Warner 60, Gore 38

Washington 42, Walters 21

Watonga 24, Hollis 21

Waukomis 28, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 24

Waurika 60, Bray-Doyle 6

Wayne 14, Dibble 12

Waynoka 28, Kremlin-Hillsdale 24

Weatherford 20, Elgin 7

Webbers Falls 15, Bowlegs 0

Welch 58, Copan 18

Western Heights 35, OKC Southeast 0

Wetumka 52, Canadian 22

Wewoka 42, Henryetta 18

Wilburton 25, Valliant 6

Wilson 48, Ryan 12

Wyandotte 47, Chelsea 0

Wynnewood 57, Konawa 0

