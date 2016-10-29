The Two-Minute Warning

Southeastern at Southern Arkansas

Kickoff: 2 p.m.

Stadium: Wilkins Stadium at Rip Powell Field (6,000)

Records: Southeastern (5-3), Southern Arkansas (6-2)

Broadcast: MIX 96.1 FM (Southeastern Sports Network)

Series History: 41st all-time meeting with Southern Arkansas holding a slim 20-17-3 advantage. The Savage Storm won 35-13 a year ago at home but lost 30-29 in the closing seconds in their last trip to Magnolia in 2014. Southeastern has won three of the last five meetings.

Last Meeting: A dominant effort by the Southeastern defensive front resulted in eight quarterback sacks as they held the Muleriders to minus-2 yards rushing in a 35-13 victory. It took until the fourth quarter for the Muleriders to finally get on the scoreboard after trailing 28-0.

Last Week: It was an all-around strong performance for Southeastern in a 36-31 win over Arkansas Tech. The offense piled up 525 yards of total offense, defense threw a shutout over the last quarter and a half and special teams played flawlessly as well. Southern Arkansas was just as impressive in a 50-24 upset win over previously 15th ranked Henderson State.

Key Players: Southeastern – RB Ronnie Green, RB Devlon Wortham, WR Kaymon Farmer, DB Raheem Wilson; Southern Arkansas – QB Barrett Renner, RB Michael Nunnery, WR Karonce Higgins, DB Stacy Lawrence

Notes: Two of the top scoring teams square off with a spot in the top three of the Great American Conference standings on the line. Southeastern has scored at least 33 points in every game other than road losses at Henderson State and Harding. The Muleriders have scored at least 37 points four straight contests since notching 14 against Harding and 28 against Arkansas Tech. Putting pressure on Mulerider QB Barrett Renner will be key. He was sacked eight times by the Savage Storm defense a year ago. Devlon Wortham needs 89 yards and Ronnie Green just 101 to give Southeastern a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in the same season. The only other time that has happened was 1999 when Scott Martin ran for 1,119 yards and Johnny McHenry finished with 1,006 yards on the ground. There have only been eight 1,000-yard rushing seasons in school history.