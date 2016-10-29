Savage Storm ready for another offensive shootout

Coming off a big Great American Conference victory, things don’t get any easier for Southeastern as the Savage Storm travel to Southern Arkansas today for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

The Muleriders are currently 6-2 and coming off a monster 50-24 win over rival Henderson State, who came into that game ranked 15th in the nation. That was the culmination of a rugged two-week stretch as they dropped a four-overtime thriller to Ouachita Baptist, 40-37, a week earlier.

Southeastern is a game back of the Muleriders at 5-3 following its solid 36-31 triumph over Arkansas Tech. The Savage Storm are looking to climb into the top three of the league standings with another strong performance.

“Like I’ve said before, it’s a battle every week in this conference,” Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry commented. “There is just so much parity with people beating each other. Hopefully we can continue to be efficient in all phases of the game.”

The Savage Storm will be looking to duplicate their performance of a year ago when they harassed quarterback Barrett Renner from the get go, coming up with a season-high eight sacks in a 35-13 victory.

The Muleriders are still throwing the ball all over the place with Renner totaling 2,213 yards passing this season with 14 touchdown passes. He has been intercepted 14 times however and sacked 15 times, which could play into the hands of the Savage Storm defensive strength – the secondary.

“They have the same quarterback and a lot of skill guys back from last year,” Atterberry commented. “We hope to force some turnovers, but we are definitely going to have to shore up the run defense. They like to throw it around and I’ve got a lot of confidence in our secondary, but they have the ability to run the ball effectively as well.”

Southern Arkansas possesses an athletic and aggressive defense which is near the top of the conference in a lot of categories. They yield 163 yards rushing and 164 yards passing per contest. That moved them into second in the conference statistically.

That might be a cause for concern if not for the Savage Storm performance last week against an Arkansas Tech defense that ranked second at the time in the conference as well.

Southeastern dominated the line of scrimmage, controlled the football and produced two 100-yard rushers again with Ronnie Green and Devlon Wortham both breaking the century mark. The Savage Storm produced 525 yards of total offense in that contest.

“They are a special group to keep doing what we’ve been doing on the ground week in and week out,” the Southeastern head coach stated. “We’ve got a lot of faith in the running game and it’s been really good for us. The offensive line has just performed tremendously giving both those guys room to run. When you can run the ball like that it helps you in all areas. That really helps you in time of possession and third downs.”

“That was a big win last week but we have to look ahead to the challenge this week. The offense needs to continue to produce, we need to continue to make timely stops on defense and the special teams need to play well.”

With two of the top three statistical offenses in the conference squaring off you can expect a few points to be scored. The difference may coming in turnovers.

Despite losing the turnover battle a week ago, Southeastern is still one of the best in the conference and the nation with a +9. Southern Arkansas however is an even zero with 21 turnovers lost and 21 defensive takeaways.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

