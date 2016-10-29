Durant hopes still alive despite loss

SHAWNEE – With a playoff spot on the line, Shawnee put on an ultimate display of smashmouth football in a dominant second half to clinch a 5A postseason spot with a 27-7 win over the Durant Lions Friday night at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

Carrying a 21-0 lead into the second half, the Wolves ran 45 second half plays to just 6 for Durant while completely controlling the line of scrimmage and the time of possession. Shawnee held the ball for nearly 33 of the game’s 48 minutes.

Durant can still reach the postseason but must defeat Tulsa Edison next week and have Shawnee win at Noble to clinch the district’s number four playoff position.

“You’ve got to give Shawnee and their coaching staff a lot of credit,” Durant head coach Randy Matthews stated afterward. “They completely took us out of anything we tried to execute in the first half. We just couldn’t establish the line of scrimmage.”

Unlike a year ago, Shawnee wasted little time establishing itself, forcing a three-and-out on the Lions’ opening series and then covered 49 yards in just three plays for a 21-yard scoring burst by Malik Tate to make it 7-0.

Following another three-and-out for Durant, the Wolves mounted another 49-yard march that culminated in a 24-yard Jack Diamond touchdown pass to Braden McGinnis to make it 14-0.

Durant finally found a spark with back-to-back completions by Cade Buchanan as the Brandon Davis for 13 and 27 yards to move the Lions into Shawnee territory. They moved all the way to the edge of the red zone before turning it over on downs.

The hosts answered with a 12-play, 80-yard scoring drive to make it 21-0 just over a minute into the second stanza.

“They gave us a lot of problems early with their different offensive looks,” Matthews said. “It took a little while for us to adjust.”

A Tre Harper 33-yard burst on the next series looked like it might get the Durant offense untracked but they lost 11 yards on the next three plays and had to punt.

That proved to be one of the lone bright spots in the first half as the Lions managed just nine yards rushing as a team despite Harper’s 54 yards on 12 carries.

Shawnee totaled 239 yards and it only got worse after intermission.

The Wolves scored just one touchdown on a three-yard Diamond pass to Christian Patterson but held the ball for a whopping 20 minutes and 10 seconds.

Durant had the ball for just six plays over the final two quarters, picking up 21 yards while Shawnee continued to pound the ball for three and four yards a pop. The Wolves finished with 457 yards on 77 snaps.

“They were just able to get the ball and just keep the second half,” Matthews commented. “It looked like were going to get a turnover once but our defense just couldn’t get off the field.”

The Lions’ one offensive highlight came via special teams as Jaston Daniels snagged a short Shawnee punt at his 22-yard line, got a crushing block from Parker Morgan and rumbled 78 yards to paydirt. That cut the Shawnee margin to 21-7.

“Jaston came up with a really big play on special teams that looked like it would give us the spark we needed but we weren’t able to maintain the momentum,” the Lion head coach added.

Harper ended with 73 total yards from scrimmage while Davis added two catches for 40 yards.

Dakota Finley had a tremendous game punting with a 40.1 average on seven kicks, including one for 51 yards.

Kolby Blake posted 13 tackles, Landon Tubbs added 12 and Bryan Usry had 10 unofficially for the Durant defense.

Even with the loss there is still optimism for the Lions to return to the postseason for the first time since 2011, but the first thing is taking care of business themselves on Senior Night against Tulsa Edison.

“We’ve still got a shot,” Matthews said. “We just have to take care of what we can take care of and then get some help.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

District 5A-3

Team (Dist Pts) Record

McAlester (+76) 6-0

Shawnee (+52) 4-2

Coweta (+33) 4-2

Noble (+27) 4-2

Durant (-8) 3-3

T. Edison (-51) 1-5

Glenpool (-55) 1-5

T.E. Central (-74) 1-5

This Week’s Games

Shawnee 27, Durant 7

Noble 40, Tulsa Edison 7

McAlester 44, Glenpool 3

Coweta 33, Tulsa East Central 14

Next Week’s Games

Tulsa Edison at Durant

Shawnee at Noble

Tulsa East Central at McAlester

Glenpool at Coweta

Durant defenders Landon Tubbs and Parker Morgan put up big tackle numbers on Friday night as Tubbs had 12 stops and Morgan posted eight unofficially as the Lions dropped a 27-7 decision at Shawnee. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TubbsMorgan2.jpeg Durant defenders Landon Tubbs and Parker Morgan put up big tackle numbers on Friday night as Tubbs had 12 stops and Morgan posted eight unofficially as the Lions dropped a 27-7 decision at Shawnee.