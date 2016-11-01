Southeastern drops 38-24 decision at Southern Arkansas

Southeastern dug itself a 17-0 hole and could never could completely recover while suffering a 38-24 loss to Southern Arkansas on the road in Magnolia, Arkansas on Saturday.

The Savage Storm offense was forced to punt or turned the ball over on its first five possessions before finally getting something going against the Mulerider defense.

Southern Arkansas meanwhile took advantage an interception and short field for the game’s opening points after being forced to punt on its opening two possessions. The hosts then added a field goal and touchdown on the next two series to take a commanding 17-0 advantage.

Southeastern put together an eight-play, 62-yard march (easily it’s best of the half) that was capped by a C.B. Cantwell 13-yard touchdown pass to Kaymon Farmer, trimming the lead to 17-7.

The Muleriders immediately answered with a 67-yard scoring drive to end the first half and an 84-yard touchdown march to start the second half for a 31-7 edge that virtually put the contest away.

There was a bit of a spark by the Savage Storm as they responded with 10 straight points as Cantwell hit Anterric Maxey-Meshileya for a 45-yard touchdown and Joel Carloes added a 20-yard field goal with 1:10 to play in the third stanza but they were unable to get any closer.

The big factor was Southeastern’s inability to get its normally strong rushing attck in gear, ending with just 106 yards on the ground to go with 243 through the air.

Southeastern also lost the turnover battle 2-0 while the time of possession was nearly reversed from the previous week as Southern Arkansas held the ball for 37 of the game’s 60 minutes.

Rushing standouts Devlon Wortham and Ronnie Green were limited to 38 and 37 yards respectively on 10 carries apiece. Cantwell hit 18 of 34 passes for 243 yards but was picked off twice.

Farmer finished with five catches for 50 yards as Bryce Steele grabbed four for 59. Maxey had three for 87 yards and Ty Miller had three for 22.

Kevin Jones topped the Savage Storm defense with 11 tackles while Rob Garder contributed 10.

The Savage Storm return home to Paul Laird Field for Senior Day on Saturday when they host Arkansas-Monticello at 2 p.m.

